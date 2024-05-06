May 06, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Integra LifeSciences First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Mr. Chris Ward, Senior Director, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Christopher Ward - Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation - Senior Director of IR
Thank you, Sheri. Good morning, and thank you for joining the Integra LifeSciences First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. With me on the call are Jan De Witte, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Lea Knight, Chief Financial Officer. Earlier this morning, we issued a press release announcing our first quarter 2024 financials. The release and corresponding earnings presentation, which we will referenced during the call, are available at integralife.com under Investors, Events & Presentations in a file named First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call Presentation.
Before we begin, I want to remind you that many of the statements made during this call
