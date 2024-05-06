Q2 2024 RGC Resources Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Tommy Oliver - RGC Resources Inc - SVP - Regulatory and External Affairs



Good morning and thank you for joining us as we discuss RGC Resources, Inc's 2024 second quarter results. I am Tommy Oliver, Senior Vice President, Regulatory and External Affairs for RGC Resources. I am joined this morning by Paul Nester, President and CEO of RGC Resources; and Tim Mulvaney, Treasurer and CFO.



Before we get started, I wanted to review a few administrative items. We have muted all lines. I'd ask that all participants remain muted. The link to today's presentation is available on the Investor and Financial Information page on our website at www.RGCResources.com. At the conclusion of the presentation and our remarks, we will take questions.



So let's start on slide 1. This presentation contains forecasts and projections. Slide 1 has information about risks and uncertainties, including forward-looking statements that should be understood in the context of our public file.



Slide 2 contains our agenda, we will review our