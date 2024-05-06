Q1 2024 Spirit Airlines Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Deanne Gabel - Spirit Airlines Inc - Investor Relations



Thank you, Pam. Presenting on today's call are Ted Christie, Spirit's Chief Executive Officer; Matt Klein, our Chief Commercial Officer; and Scott Haralson, our Chief Financial Officer. Also joining us are other members of our senior leadership team following our prepared remarks, we will take questions from the analyst. Today's discussion contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and not a guarantee of future performance.



It could be significant risks and uncertainties that cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our forward-looking statements, including but not