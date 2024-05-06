May 06, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Georgios Mihalos - Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. - SVP & Head of IR



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for the FIS First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. This call is being webcasted. Today's news release, corresponding presentation and webcast are all available on our website at fisglobal.com. On the call with me today are Stephanie Ferris, our CEO and President; and James Kehoe, our CFO. Stephanie will begin the call with a strategic and operational update, followed by James, who will review our financials.



Turning to Slide 3. Today's remarks will contain forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as described in the press release and other filings with the SEC.