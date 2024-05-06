Q1 2024 PRA Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Najim Mostamand - PRA Group, Inc. - VP of IR



We will make forward-looking statements during the call, which are based on management's current beliefs, projections, assumptions, and expectations. We assume no obligation to revise or update these statements. We caution listeners that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our expectations. Please refer to our earnings press release issued today and our SEC filings for a