Q1 2024 FibroGen Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the FibroGen's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call.



(Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, David DeLucia, Vice President of Investor Relations.



David DeLucia - FibroGen, Inc. - VP of Corporate FP&A and IR



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining today to discuss our first quarter 2024 financial and business results. I'm David DeLucia, Vice President of Corporate FP&A and Investor Relations at FibroGen. Joining me on today's call are Thane Wettig, our Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Deyaa Adib, our Chief Medical Officer; Juan Graham, our Chief Financial Officer; Dr. John Hunter, our Chief Scientific Officer; and Chris Chung, our Senior Vice President of China Operations. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the call to your questions.



I would like to remind you that remarks made on today's call include forward-looking statements about FibroGen.