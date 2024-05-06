Q1 2024 ATI Physical Therapy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

ATI Physical Therapy's first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Call today is Sharon Beattie, Chief Executive Officer, Joseph Jordan, Chief Financial Officer, Chris Cox, Chief Operating Officer, and Jo-Ann Bong, Senior Vice President, Treasurer and Head of Investor Relations.



Joanne Fong - ATI Physical Therapy Inc - Senior Vice President, Treasurer, Head of Investor Relations



Good afternoon, interests of everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that certain statements made during this call will be forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties and reflect our expectations based on our beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to us. Although we believe these expectations are reasonable we undertake no obligation to revise any statements to reflect changes that occur after this call. Descriptions of some of the