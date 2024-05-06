May 06, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to Compass security First Quarter 2020 for earnings call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode after the speakers' presentation, there will be a question and answer session to ask a question. During the session, you'll need to press star one one on your telephone. You will then hear an automated message advising your hand is raised. To withdraw your question, please press star one. Once again, please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to Steve Fetter, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Please go ahead.



Steven Feder CompoSecure - Inc. - General Counsel



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us to review Kampo security First Quarter 2024 financial results. With me on the call is Jon Wolk, complex security, Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Fitzsimmons, Chief Financial Officer, will begin with prepared remarks, and then we will open the call for Q&A.



During the call, we will make statements related to our