On May 3, 2024, Rebecca Robinson, Executive Vice President of Zions Bancorp NA (ZION, Financial), sold 5,291 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

Zions Bancorp NA (ZION, Financial) is a financial services company that provides banking and related services primarily in Utah, Idaho, California, and several other U.S. states. The company offers a range of products and services including commercial and retail banking, mortgage lending, and wealth management.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,291 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at Zions Bancorp NA, where there have been 15 insider sells and only 2 insider buys over the same timeframe.

On the valuation front, shares of Zions Bancorp NA were trading at $43.66 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $6.45 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 10.98, which is above the industry median but below the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Zions Bancorp NA is estimated at $60.30 per share, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.72.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at Zions Bancorp NA.

