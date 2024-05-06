On May 6, 2024, Randolph Blazer, President of Apex Systems, a subsidiary of ASGN Inc (ASGN, Financial), sold 6,000 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider has sold a total of 22,193 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

ASGN Inc specializes in providing IT services and solutions, including technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences staffing to commercial and government sectors.

The shares were sold at a price of $98 each, valuing the transaction at $588,000. This sale occurred when ASGN Inc's market cap was approximately $4.51 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 22.72, which is below the industry median of 27.405 but above the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of ASGN Inc is estimated at $100.31 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98 at the time of the sale.

The insider transaction history for ASGN Inc shows a trend of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 10 insider sells and no insider buys.

This insider activity could be of interest to investors looking for signals on the stock's valuation and insider confidence levels.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.