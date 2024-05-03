Insider Sale at Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (DFIN)

Chief People & Administration Officer Robert Williams sold 19,084 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (DFIN, Financial) on May 3, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc provides software and services that enable clients to communicate with confidence in a complex regulatory environment. The company helps clients comply with financial regulations and collaborate with stakeholders.

The transaction occurred with shares priced at $63.58, valuing the sale at approximately $1,213,546.32. Following this transaction, the insider's direct ownership in the company stands at zero shares.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 19,084 shares and has not made any purchases. The company has seen a total of 24 insider sells and no insider buys during the same period.

As of the latest transaction, Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc has a market cap of approximately $1.85 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 19.38, slightly above the industry median of 18.95.

The stock's current price of $63.58 compared to the GF Value of $39.94 suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.59.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business expectations provided by analysts.

This sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation alignment.

