On May 3, 2024, Richard Kyle, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Timken Co (TKR, Financial), executed a sale of 50,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

The Timken Co, headquartered in North Canton, Ohio, is a global leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products. The company helps ensure reliable and efficient motion in industries ranging from automotive to aerospace.

Following this transaction, the insider's total sales over the past year amount to 230,827 shares, with no recorded purchases in the same period. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where The Timken Co has seen a total of 14 insider sales and no insider buys.

Shares of The Timken Co were priced at $89.41 on the day of the sale, bringing the company's market cap to approximately $6.31 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 17.08, which is below the industry median of 23.7.

According to the GF Value, The Timken Co is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activities within the company.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's valuation compared to its intrinsic value.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into executive sentiment and possible future stock performance.

