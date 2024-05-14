Ncino Inc (NCNO, Financial), a provider of cloud-based software for financial institutions, recently saw a significant insider transaction. Sean Desmond, the Chief Product Officer, sold 10,205 shares of the company on May 3, 2024. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail here.

Following this transaction, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 44,413 shares of Ncino Inc (NCNO, Financial) and has not made any purchases. This sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 63 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of Ncino Inc (NCNO, Financial) were priced at $30.41. This pricing places the company's market cap at approximately $3.526 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Ncino Inc (NCNO, Financial) is estimated at $46.05 per share, suggesting that the stock is significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.66.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This recent insider activity and the current valuation metrics provide investors with critical data points for making informed decisions regarding their investments in Ncino Inc (NCNO, Financial).

