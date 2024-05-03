On May 3, 2024, George Kurtz, President and Chief Executive Officer of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD, Financial), sold 56,279 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 585,730 shares and has not purchased any shares.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD, Financial) is a cybersecurity technology company that provides endpoint security, threat intelligence, and cyberattack response services. The company's cloud-delivered solutions aim to protect customers from cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network by offering visibility and protection across the entire threat lifecycle.

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc were priced at $304.41 on the day of the sale, resulting in a market cap of approximately $76.87 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 877.93, significantly above both the industry median of 27.405 and the historical median for the company.

The GF Value of the stock is estimated at $341.45, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89. This suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued in relation to its intrinsic value, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

Examining the insider transaction trends, there have been no insider purchases and 41 insider sales over the past year at CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.

This recent transaction by the insider aligns with the broader trend of insider sales at the company, reflecting a consistent pattern of stock disposals by insiders over the evaluated period.

