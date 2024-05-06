Release Date: May 06, 2024

Positive Points

ORLADEYO revenue in Q1 exceeded expectations, contributing significantly to the company's financial performance.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX, Financial) is on track with its pipeline, including advancing multiple programs into clinical trials and planning for pediatric approval filings.

The company has raised its 2024 ORLADEYO revenue guidance to the upper half of the previous range, forecasting $390 million to $400 million for the year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX) demonstrated strong patient and physician confidence in ORLADEYO, supported by new real-world evidence presented at medical conferences.

The company's financial position remains strong, with a cash balance of $338.4 million at the end of the quarter.

Negative Points

Despite overall growth, there is a noted variability in revenue from international markets, described as 'lumpy', which could imply unpredictability in earnings from these regions.

Operating expenses increased by $10.4 million compared to Q1 of 2023, indicating higher costs associated with the company's expansion and development efforts.

The company faces the challenge of navigating complex reauthorization processes for ORLADEYO, which can impact the speed at which revenue is realized.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX) is still approaching profitability, indicating that it is not yet consistently generating profits.

There is uncertainty surrounding the future of the BCX10013 program, with decisions pending on whether to partner or discontinue the program.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide additional details on the trend of new prescriptions in the US for Q2, and how should we expect the growth in the ex-US business this year?

A: Charles Gayer, Chief Commercial Officer, mentioned that while specific Q2 details aren't disclosed yet, the expectation is for continued strong demand, supported by market research predicting about 30% growth in ORLADEYO prescriptions over the next year. Anthony Doyle, CFO, added that ex-US sales are expected to be similar to last year, contributing around 11.5% to total revenue, with inherent lumpiness due to distribution methods.

Q: Can you discuss the challenges and strategies related to the reauthorization process for ORLADEYO?

A: Charles Gayer explained that reauthorizations can be categorized as easy or difficult based on the completeness of patient information and payor requirements. The company has improved its patient services to handle these challenges more efficiently, aiming for quicker reauthorization and maintaining a high rate of paid therapy.

Q: What are the expectations for the pediatric trial of ORLADEYO and its potential market impact?

A: Helen Thackray, Chief R&D Officer, noted that the pediatric trial is progressing well with strong enrollment, reflecting significant demand for an oral prophylactic therapy in children. Charles Gayer added that the pediatric market could potentially include up to 500 patients in the US, with expectations of long-term use starting from childhood.

Q: How does the company plan to handle the financial aspects of increased demand and growth, particularly concerning SG&A expenses?

A: Anthony Doyle highlighted that while SG&A expenses are expected to increase by about $20 million year-over-year, this is aligned with revenue growth and strategic investments in commercial and patient services teams. The focus remains on improving margin accretion and moving towards profitability.

Q: What is the status and future plans for BCX10013 in the pipeline?

A: Jon Stonehouse, CEO, stated that the decision on BCX10013 will be based on whether a suitable partnership can be formed. If not, the program may be discontinued, with the company focusing on other promising pipeline projects.

Q: Can you provide insights into the pricing strategy for ORLADEYO, particularly in international markets like Japan?

A: Charles Gayer clarified that ORLADEYO's price in Japan is the second highest globally, significantly above European prices, which supports strong revenue potential in the Japanese market.

