Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Robust Growth and Strategic Investments Propel Performance

AMG reports a strong quarter with significant earnings growth and strategic expansions in private and liquid markets.

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Summary
  • EBITDA: $260 million, indicating strong results driven by momentum in private markets and liquid alternative strategies.
  • Economic Earnings Per Share (EPS): $5.37, up 28% year-over-year.
  • Net Performance Fee Earnings: Included $40 million this quarter.
  • Private Markets Fundraising: Continued strength, contributing to business momentum.
  • Assets Under Management (AUM) in Private Markets: Grown to over $65 billion at Pantheon and $17 billion at Systematica.
  • Net Client Cash Outflows: $(4) billion, reflecting strength in private markets offset by fundamental equities.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Guidance for Next Quarter: Expected to be between $215 million and $220 million.
  • Second-Quarter Economic EPS Guidance: Anticipated to be between $4.50 and $4.60.
  • Share Repurchases: Approximately $150 million in shares repurchased in the first quarter; at least $450 million expected for the full year 2024.
  • Seed Capital Investment: Up to $100 million planned for the year in new alternative products.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 06, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Affiliated Managers Group Inc reported a strong first quarter with $260 million in EBITDA and a 28% year-over-year growth in economic earnings per share of $5.37.
  • The company saw continued momentum in both private markets and liquid alternative strategies, contributing significantly to the quarter's success.
  • Affiliated Managers Group Inc has successfully launched new products and engaged in strategic partnerships, such as with Pantheon and Systematica, enhancing long-term growth prospects.
  • The firm's diversified business model, which now derives half of its earnings from alternative strategies, provides a competitive advantage and enhances earnings stability.
  • Affiliated Managers Group Inc maintains a robust balance sheet, allowing for strategic investments in new and existing affiliates and returning excess capital to shareholders through share repurchases.

Negative Points

  • Despite strong overall performance, the company reported net client cash outflows of $(4) billion, reflecting challenges in fundamental equities.
  • The competitive environment for acquiring new affiliates remains intense, with high pricing for growth-oriented firms potentially limiting acquisition opportunities.
  • Some segments, particularly fundamental active equities, continue to experience volatility and unpredictability in flows.
  • The reliance on performance fees, which can be variable, introduces earnings volatility and may affect financial stability in downturns.
  • While alternatives are growing, the need to continuously innovate and compete in this space adds pressure and could impact long-term success if not managed effectively.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide your thoughts on the ability to maintain positive flows in the institutional channel going forward?
A: Tom Wojcik, Chief Operating Officer, highlighted the strength in private markets as a key driver of positive institutional flows, noting stability in liquid alternatives and improvements in long-only strategies. He emphasized the strategic shift towards alternatives, particularly private markets, which is expected to enhance long-term organic and earnings growth.

Q: How do we think about deal activity against other uses of capital as we look ahead to '24 and '25?
A: Jay C. Horgen, President and CEO, explained that AMG's strategy focuses on investing in high-growth areas by acquiring new affiliates and investing alongside existing ones. He emphasized maintaining a balance between making new investments and returning capital to shareholders through repurchases, depending on the availability of suitable investment opportunities.

Q: Could you discuss the sales trends and performance fees expectations for liquid alternatives?
A: Tom Wojcik discussed the improving trends in liquid alternatives, noting that while flows were roughly flat, there was a significant rebound from previous outflows. He highlighted the strong performance across various liquid alternative strategies, which positions them well for performance fee earnings and attracting new client investments.

Q: Can you talk about your confidence in the sales growth in alternatives, particularly from private markets and quant strategies?
A: Tom Wojcik expressed confidence in the growth of private markets, citing AMG's strategy of adding high-quality affiliates and enhancing their growth through strategic initiatives. He also noted the strong performance of quant strategies, which contributes to the positive outlook for alternatives.

Q: Could you expand on the pricing dynamics in transaction activity and whether pricing has topped out?
A: Jay C. Horgen addressed the competitive and pricing dynamics in acquiring new affiliates, noting that while pricing for growth-oriented firms remains high, AMG is selective in pursuing deals that meet their return criteria. He emphasized AMG's unique position in offering strategic partnership while preserving the independence of affiliate firms.

Q: What progress is being made in the wealth channel with semi-liquid and new alternative products?
A: Tom Wojcik detailed AMG's strategy in the U.S. wealth channel, focusing on leveraging existing relationships and a vertically integrated sales approach to distribute products from independent partner-owned firms. He highlighted the success of the AMG Pantheon Fund and the potential for significant growth through new and existing alternative products.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.