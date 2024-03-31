Release Date: May 06, 2024

Positive Points

Reported a 12% increase in core earnings to $43.4 million compared to the same period last year.

Achieved $1.4 billion in liquidity and lending capacity, supporting lenders serving rural America.

Successfully executed a $57 million pool of Farm & Ranch loans acquisition, enhancing capital efficiency for agricultural lenders.

Recorded strong business volume growth in the rural infrastructure finance segments, driven by renewable energy projects.

Maintained strong capital base and disciplined asset liability management, ensuring robust financial health and operational resilience.

Negative Points

Encountered a modest increase in floating rate funding costs due to market dynamics, impacting net effective spread.

Experienced seasonality related nonaccrual loans, which typically increase in the first and third quarters due to payment schedules.

Reported a sequential decrease in core earnings by $1.5 million due to lower net effective spread.

Operating expenses increased by 8% sequentially and 15% year-over-year, driven by higher headcount and technology investments.

Faces ongoing uncertainty regarding future changes in monetary policy and its impact on the agricultural finance market.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you discuss the impact of the seasonality of nonaccrual loans on the yield side and the sulfur issue on the funding side? Do you expect these to normalize in the second quarter, allowing spreads to return to Q4 2023 levels?

A: (Brad Nordholm, President and CEO) - Yes, the seasonality of nonaccrual loans and the sulfur issue did impact the first quarter. We anticipate some normalization in the second quarter, although it might not return exactly to Q4 2023 levels. We expect some erosion over time but a reversion towards a higher level should be expected.

: Regarding the securitization you conducted, can you talk about the spread impact of securitizations versus on-balance sheet holdings? What is the overall ROE impact of using securitization, considering the risk-based capital benefit?

A: (Aparna Ramesh, EVP, CFO, Treasurer) - The recent securitization was timed well with favorable market dynamics, leading to attractive long-term spreads. Securitizations typically offer a return on equity significantly higher than our hurdle rate, coupled with a capital release that supports our growth strategy into higher net effective spread products like telecom and renewable energy.

Q: Can you provide an update on the farm bill and how proposed changes might benefit Farmer Mac?

A: (Brad Nordholm, President and CEO) - The farm bill is moving forward, and we are in active discussions with relevant committees. Potential benefits for Farmer Mac include enhanced ability to originate renewable energy project finance loans and possibly getting relief from the 20-acre limitation, which would align with our mission and benefit rural America.

Q: How do you view the potential softening in farm net income affecting borrowing on the farm and ranch side? Are there any changes in underwriting standards due to this?

A: (Zack Carpenter, EVP, Chief Business Officer) - Despite expected declines in net farm income, it remains above historical averages. We observe some sector-specific pressures but overall, our underwriting standards remain strong. We see opportunities to support farmers by allowing them to leverage equity in farmland, given its continued appreciation.

Q: Could you discuss the $57 million pool of Farm & Ranch loans purchased this quarter? Was this transaction driven by any stress scenario on the lender side?

A: (Zack Carpenter, EVP, Chief Business Officer) - The transaction was not driven by a stress scenario but was a strategic move by one of our key originators for capital and liquidity management. This aligns with Farmer Mac's mission to support financial institutions in managing their balance sheets effectively.

Q: What could drive outperformance or underperformance relative to your expectations for the rest of the year?

A: (Brad Nordholm, President and CEO) - Our business is increasingly diversified and our approach to budgeting and forecasting is conservative. It's difficult to predict specific events that could significantly alter our performance trajectory, barring any unforeseen major disruptions.

