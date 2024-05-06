Release Date: May 06, 2024

Positive Points

Adjusted EPS and adjusted operating income both increased by nearly 60% compared to the same period last year, demonstrating strong financial performance.

Operating cash flow saw a significant increase of over 50%, and capital expenditures were reduced by more than 40%, reflecting improved financial management and efficiency.

The company's diverse multi-protein portfolio provided stability, with strong performance in the Chicken segment offsetting challenges in the Beef segment.

Tyson Foods Inc (TSN, Financial) continues to gain market share, particularly in the bacon category, where it achieved a record high dollar share over the past five years.

The company is making strategic investments in international markets, with international business revenue growing eightfold to $2.5 billion over the past five years, positioning Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) for global growth.

Negative Points

Despite overall strong performance, the Beef segment faced challenges due to limited cattle supplies, leading to spread compression and impacting profitability.

The Prepared Foods segment experienced a slight decline in revenue year-over-year, with start-up costs and mix impacting profitability.

Consumer focus on value due to persistent inflation is impacting retail volumes, indicating potential pressure on consumer spending habits affecting sales.

The company noted uncertainties around consumer strength and behavior, the progression of the cattle cycle, and key commodity costs, which could impact future performance.

Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) is still in the process of optimizing its operational footprint, indicating ongoing transitions and adjustments that could affect short-term performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an update on the state of the business and the state of plant closures and asset rationalization?

A: (Donnie D. King - President, CEO & Director, Tyson Foods, Inc.) I'm encouraged by our Q2 results and the benefits of our diverse portfolio across proteins, channels, categories, and eating occasions. Our momentum continues to strengthen, and all our businesses are running better than last year. We've taken bold actions to drive performance and build financial strength, delivering meaningful results in profitability, cash flow, and CapEx. However, there's still much work to do.

Q: How are you addressing the projections for Q3 being weaker than Q4, which runs counter to historical seasonality?

A: (Melanie Boulden - Executive VP, Group President of Prepared Foods & Chief Growth Officer, Tyson Foods, Inc.) For Prepared Foods, the first half delivered $500 million in AOI, and historically, profit delivery in the second half is lower. We expect this year to be the same, with the midpoint of our second half guidance at $400 million. Higher commodity costs in Q3 lead us to expect an even split between Q3 and Q4.

Q: Could you discuss the dynamics in Chicken, particularly the volume performance on the production side?

A: (Donnie D. King - President, CEO & Director, Tyson Foods, Inc.) The supply will likely be lower than the 1% projected increase due to issues like livability and hatchability. This is not a short-term fix, and genetic selection skewed towards broader characteristics like yield and feed conversion has impacted this. Diseases like Avian metapneumonia virus also persist.

Q: What are the signs of heifer retention in the Beef industry, and how might this affect the market?

A: (Brady Stewart - Group President, Beef, Pork & Chief Supply Chain Officer, Tyson Foods, Inc.) We haven't seen signs that meaningful heifer retention has begun. The transition from an El Nino to a La Nina weather pattern could impact pasture conditions crucial for heifer retention. We continue to monitor metrics around heifer retention and the percentage of heifers moving into slaughter.

Q: Can you provide insights into the operational improvements in the Chicken segment and the potential for further cost reductions?

A: (Donnie D. King - President, CEO & Director, Tyson Foods, Inc.) More than half of the $325 million improvement in Chicken AOI came from execution, such as footprint and network optimizations. We're focused on controlling the controllables, optimizing our footprint, and restoring Chicken performance. There's still significant work to do in our Chicken business.

Q: What is the outlook for the Beef segment, and what factors could influence the top or bottom end of the profit range?

A: (Brady Stewart - Group President, Beef, Pork & Chief Supply Chain Officer, Tyson Foods, Inc.) The range of outcomes in Beef is influenced by beef demand, beef cutout pricing, and live cattle costs. We focus on balancing the grade of cattle with consumer demands and improving efficiencies and yields to help offset margin headwinds.

