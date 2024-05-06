Release Date: May 06, 2024

Positive Points

Net sales of $821 million exceeded the top end of the first quarter guidance of $810 million.

Adjusted EBITDA of $46 million was within the expected guidance range, indicating stable financial performance.

Successful expansion of the net sales pipeline by over 20% last quarter, showcasing strong commercial team performance and new customer partnerships.

Strategic investments in supply chain enhancements are expected to drive significant gross cost savings of approximately $50 million in the latter half of the year.

Positioned to capture strong consumer trends with private brands consistently gaining market share and the shift towards snacking.

Negative Points

First quarter net sales declined by 3.9% year-over-year, primarily due to carryover from exited businesses and planned downtime at the broth facility.

Volume and mix, including absorption, was down $35 million in the quarter, driven by unfavorable category mix and lower volume from the broth business.

Operations and supply chain were an $8 million headwind versus the prior year, primarily due to higher labor costs and the impact of the broth facility restart.

SG&A and other contributed negative $15 million versus last year, mainly due to less TSA income as expected.

Facing challenges with cocoa commodity inflation, necessitating pricing actions to recover increased costs.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What are the main reasons for the widened price gaps between national brands and private brands?

A: Steven Oakland, CEO of TreeHouse Foods, explained that the widened price gaps are partly due to a data reset that included a larger set of customers, providing a clearer perspective. Additionally, retailers are investing more in private brands, recognizing that a significant segment of consumers is seeking value, which has been highlighted in recent national media.

Q: How is TreeHouse Foods managing the volatility in cocoa prices, and what are the pricing strategies in place?

A: Patrick O'Donnell, CFO of TreeHouse Foods, noted that while the company does engage in some short-term hedging, it is less extensive than that of national brands. The company's approach involves factual discussions with customers about inflation impacts, which have been well-received given the market conditions. Steven Oakland added that their hedging aligns with contract cycles, ensuring they cover necessary pricing commitments without speculating beyond that.

Q: Can you provide insights into the EBITDA guidance and its implications for future earnings, considering the current year's performance and strategic initiatives?

A: Patrick O'Donnell discussed the strong second-half EBITDA expectations, driven by top-line progress, a $50 million cost savings pipeline, and improved service in the broth segment. These factors contribute to a positive outlook for the latter half of the year and beyond, reflecting confidence in the company's strategic direction and operational adjustments.

Q: What is the expected impact and timing of the new business wins on the company's performance?

A: Patrick O'Donnell indicated that the benefits of the new business wins are expected to materialize in the third and fourth quarters of the year. These wins are part of active efforts aligned with market opportunities and customer investments in private labels, which are anticipated to bolster TreeHouse Foods' performance in the latter half of the year.

Q: How is the company addressing the challenges and opportunities in the labor market, particularly in terms of inflation and operational efficiency?

A: Patrick O'Donnell mentioned that TreeHouse Foods has been proactive in managing labor costs and ensuring attractive employment conditions. Investments in wages, shift schedules, and plant operations have positioned the company favorably amidst labor market fluctuations. Steven Oakland added that strategic investments in automation and technology are also enhancing operational efficiency and employee engagement.

Q: What are the company's capital allocation strategies, particularly regarding acquisitions and share repurchases?

A: Steven Oakland clarified that the primary focus for capital allocation remains on investing in the business, particularly through capability-enhancing acquisitions. Following this, maintaining a strong balance sheet and returning capital to shareholders through share repurchases are key priorities. The approach is balanced to support growth while providing shareholder value.

