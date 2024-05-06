MFA Financial Inc (MFA) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strategic Moves and Financial Stability Amid Challenges

Explore key financial outcomes, strategic decisions, and future outlooks from MFA Financial's first quarter of 2024 earnings call.

Summary
  • Distributable Earnings: $0.35 per common share.
  • GAAP Earnings: $15 million or $0.14 per common share.
  • Net Interest Income: $47.8 million, increased from $46.5 million in the previous quarter.
  • Book Value: GAAP book value at $13.80 per share, economic book value at $14.32 per share.
  • Dividends: Declared at $0.35 per common share.
  • Total Economic Return: 0.7% for the quarter.
  • Securitizations: Issued a $193 million RTL deal and a $365 million non-QM deal.
  • Senior Unsecured Bonds: Issued totaling $190 million with a weighted average coupon below 9%.
  • Share Repurchase Program: Authorized a $200 million program.
  • At-the-Market Program: Filed a $300 million program for potential future share issuances.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 06, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • MFA Financial Inc reported solid distributable earnings of $0.35 per share, covering the quarterly dividend and demonstrating financial stability.
  • The company successfully added over $650 million of high-yielding assets, primarily from Lima One, with an average coupon of 10.4%, enhancing the portfolio's overall yield.
  • MFA Financial Inc executed two successful securitizations, raising substantial capital which strategically positions the company to repay existing debts and potentially lower future borrowing costs.
  • The company's strategic issuance of senior unsecured bonds raised $190 million at favorable rates, providing financial flexibility and bolstering the capital structure.
  • MFA Financial Inc maintains a robust risk management framework, with a net duration of approximately one, helping to mitigate the impact of interest rate volatility on the book value.

Negative Points

  • The company experienced a modest decline in both GAAP and economic book value by 1.3% and 1.7% respectively, due to higher interest rates affecting the market.
  • Mortgage banking income at Lima One declined due to lower origination volumes, reflecting a decrease in revenue generation from this segment.
  • The overall economic book value declined by approximately 1% post-quarter, influenced by rising market interest rates, which could signal potential valuation challenges ahead.
  • Delinquencies in the purchased performing loan portfolio increased to 4.3%, indicating a normalization in credit performance that could lead to higher credit costs.
  • Despite maintaining liquidity and capital raising capabilities, the company has not yet utilized the newly authorized $200 million share repurchase program or the $300 million at-the-market program, suggesting potential underutilization of available capital management strategies.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the credit performance normalization and expectations for peak delinquency rates?
A: Craig Knutson, President and CEO of MFA Financial, explained that delinquency rates are normalizing as the effects of COVID-19 stimulus wane. He noted that the timeline for resolving delinquencies varies by loan type, with non-QM loans often resolved by property sale due to borrower equity, potentially within a year. For transitional loans, resolutions depend on the state and can take one to three years.

Q: How do you view the sustainability of the current dividend level in light of the interest rate environment and investment opportunities?
A: Craig Knutson expressed confidence in maintaining the current dividend level, citing consistent coverage over the past year and a solid or increasing net interest income. He highlighted the company's ability to generate attractive mid-teen returns on new investments and the potential benefits of calling and releveraging deals.

Q: What are typical losses on loan resolutions, and how do they compare with the carrying value of loans?
A: Craig Knutson stated that losses are immediately reflected in fair value marks when loans become delinquent. He mentioned that while specific loss data could be provided, it might not be fully representative as the resolution process can be lengthy, often resulting in full payoffs due to significant borrower equity.

Q: Can you provide insights into the extension or modification activity within the transitional loan book?
A: Craig Knutson noted that about 12% of the portfolio by UPB was extended at the end of the first quarter, which is typical and usually involves borrowers needing more time to complete or market projects. He emphasized that extensions are only granted to current loans and are a normal part of business operations.

Q: What conditions would lead MFA Financial to utilize its new stock repurchase and ATM programs?
A: Craig Knutson clarified that the recent refresh of these programs was administrative, meant to provide flexibility. He stressed that MFA does not feel capital constrained and prefers raising funds through bonds at favorable terms rather than issuing stock at a discount.

Q: How does MFA Financial manage the potential to call prior securitizations, and what are the implications for investment opportunities and cost of funds?
A: Bryan Wulfsohn, Co-Chief Investment Officer, discussed the strategic considerations of calling securitizations, which could unlock liquidity and potentially improve returns despite higher current costs of funds. He highlighted the optionality this provides, allowing MFA to adapt to changing market conditions and optimize its capital structure.

