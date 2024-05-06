Release Date: May 06, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS, Financial) reported a strong start to 2024, outperforming financial commitments with broad-based outperformance across revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EPS.

The company has raised its EPS outlook for 2024, reflecting a sustainable lower tax rate and a higher EMI contribution from its Worldpay stake.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) experienced solid new sales momentum, particularly in digital banking, payments, and risk compliance solutions, expecting this trend to continue.

The company has increased its share repurchase target for 2024 by $500 million, planning to repurchase a total of $4 billion in shares, demonstrating strong capital return to shareholders.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) has successfully managed cash and tax initiatives, allowing significant financial flexibility and improved full-year EPS outlook.

Negative Points

Despite overall positive performance, the company's free cash flow was negatively impacted by temporary factors including delayed tax payments and timing of TSA reimbursements, resulting in a lower free cash flow conversion rate of 18% for the quarter.

Professional services revenue within the Banking segment declined by 14%, reflecting a challenging year-over-year comparison.

Adjusted EBITDA margin in the Capital Markets segment contracted by 80 basis points during the quarter, primarily due to less favorable revenue mix.

The company noted that backlog data will no longer be focused on during earnings presentations, which could reduce transparency regarding future revenue expectations from existing contracts.

While Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) is confident in achieving its full-year cash conversion target, the first quarter's performance was impacted by several temporary items amounting to $195 million.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an update on FIS's performance in the first quarter of 2024?

A: (Stephanie L. Ferris - CEO, President & Director) FIS has had a strong start to 2024, outperforming financial commitments with broad-based outperformance across revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EPS. The company is also raising its EPS outlook due to a sustainable lower tax rate and higher EMI contribution from its Worldpay stake.

Q: What are the key drivers behind the adjusted EBITDA margin expansion?

A: (James Kehoe - Corporate Executive VP & CFO) The adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 200 basis points year-over-year, primarily due to cost optimization initiatives that boosted margins, especially in the Banking segment.

Q: How is FIS managing its capital allocation in 2024?

A: (Stephanie L. Ferris - CEO, President & Director) FIS is increasing its share repurchase target by $500 million to a total of $4 billion for the year. The company returned $1.6 billion to shareholders in the first quarter, including $1.4 billion through repurchases.

Q: What is the outlook for FIS's revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the full year of 2024?

A: (James Kehoe - Corporate Executive VP & CFO) FIS is reiterating its full-year outlook for revenue and adjusted EBITDA, expecting continued strong performance based on first-quarter results. However, the full-year adjusted EPS outlook has been raised by $0.22 to reflect improved tax and interest expense management.

Q: Can you discuss the performance of the Banking and Capital Markets segments in the first quarter?

A: (James Kehoe - Corporate Executive VP & CFO) In the Banking segment, adjusted revenue growth accelerated to 2%, with an adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of 350 basis points. The Capital Markets segment saw a 6% adjusted revenue growth, driven by strong recurring revenue growth.

Q: What are the expectations for the second quarter and the remainder of 2024?

A: (James Kehoe - Corporate Executive VP & CFO) For the second quarter, FIS projects adjusted revenue growth of 3% to 4%, with Banking Solutions at 2% to 2.5% and Capital Markets at 7% to 8%. The company expects continued favorable trends and is confident in its full-year outlook, including a raised EPS forecast.

