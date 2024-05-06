Release Date: May 06, 2024

Positive Points

SI-BONE Inc reported a strong first quarter with $37.9 million in worldwide revenue, marking a 16% growth year-over-year.

The company achieved a record number of new physician trainings, enhancing its physician engagement and expanding its user base.

SI-BONE Inc received FDA clearance for its 9.5mm diameter ICs, Bedrock branded implants, opening new market opportunities in pediatric deformity and other areas.

The company celebrated a significant milestone of completing 100,000 procedures using its products, underscoring its market leadership and execution capabilities.

SI-BONE Inc's strategic initiatives and product launches over the past years have successfully driven a 24% cumulative annual revenue growth and doubled its active physician base.

Negative Points

Despite strong revenue growth, SI-BONE Inc reported a net loss of $10.9 million for the quarter, although this was a 2% improvement year-over-year.

The company faces ongoing risks related to the ability to maintain favorable reimbursement for its products and procedures.

There are challenges associated with potential economic weakness impacting patients' ability and desire to undergo elective procedures.

SI-BONE Inc's operating expenses grew by 10% due to higher commissions, stock-based compensation, and research and development investments.

The company must navigate risks related to supply chain management and the impact of future capital requirements driven by new product introductions.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the progress and early feedback from the launch of Entra?

A: (Laura Francis - CEO) The early results for Entra are promising, particularly in engaging a subset of interventionalists and accessing a new patient funnel. The adoption trends for Torque with interventionalists, as they are trained in the lateral technique, are impressive. Although it's still early, the feedback has been positive, and SI-BONE is positioned as a preferred partner regardless of physician needs.

Q: What are the expectations for operating expenses growth, and could we see EBITDA positive results in Q4 of this year?

A: (Laura Francis - CEO) The first quarter included higher operating expenses due to the timing of the global sales meeting. The company expects operating expenses growth of about 9.5%, driven by higher commission rates and stock-based compensation. The trajectory towards adjusted EBITDA breakeven is positive, and more updates will be provided as the year progresses.

Q: How should we think about the revenue guidance and its progression throughout the year?

A: (Anshul Maheshwari - CFO) The updated revenue guidance reflects the performance in Q1, and while it's still early in the year, the company is cautious but optimistic. Revenue growth is expected to accelerate in each subsequent quarter, with the launch of Granite 9.5 in June helping to offset typical seasonality in Q3.

Q: Could you elaborate on the dynamics of maintaining near record numbers of active physicians and the expectations for new doctor additions?

A: (Laura Francis - CEO) The number of active physicians slightly decreased from Q4 to Q1, which is typical seasonally. The company is pleased with the strong training trends and the forward-looking indicators such as new product launches and increased target physician numbers, which give confidence in continued growth.

Q: What are the potential impacts of the Granite NTAP expiration on procedure volumes and pricing?

A: (Laura Francis - CEO) The company is exploring various options to ensure continued incremental payment for Granite procedures after the NTAP expires in October 2025. These include new coding or pointing to higher value codes, leveraging utilization data to support the value of Granite in pelvic fixation.

Q: What are the expectations for gross margin progression and the long-term operating model regarding rep growth and OpEx growth?

A: (Anshul Maheshwari - CFO) Gross margin for the year is guided to remain around 78%, with potential impacts from increased surgical capacity in the second half of the year. The company aims to maintain a healthy leverage with top-line growth driven by new product launches and increased procedures per physician.

