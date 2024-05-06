Owlet Inc (OWLT) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Growth and Strategic Advances

Discover how Owlet Inc (OWLT) achieved significant revenue growth, improved net income, and expanded market strategies in Q1 2024.

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue Growth: Q1 revenue up over 37% year-over-year.
  • Gross Margin: Increased to 44.4% from 38.7% in Q1 of the previous year.
  • Net Income: $3.3 million for Q1 2024, improved from a net loss of $11.9 million in Q1 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Loss reduced by approximately 46% to $3.1 million.
  • Operating Expenses: Decreased by 19% year-over-year to $12.3 million.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: Ended Q1 with $18.4 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 06, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Owlet Inc (OWLT, Financial) reported strong double-digit revenue and sell-through growth, with gross margin expansion and significant operating cost savings.
  • The company successfully launched its go-to-market channels for medical device sales and integrated its first telehealth partnerships, enhancing its healthcare business.
  • Owlet Inc (OWLT) received FDA clearances and a CE medical authorization in Europe, establishing the company as a leader in safe and effective health monitoring.
  • The company launched a new subscription service, leveraging a vast data set to offer personalized health and sleep guidance for parents.
  • Owlet Inc (OWLT) demonstrated strong financial performance with a net income of approximately $3.3 million for the quarter, a significant improvement over the previous year's net income loss.

Negative Points

  • Despite improvements, Owlet Inc (OWLT) still reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of approximately $3.1 million, although this was an improvement from the previous year.
  • The company faces challenges in fully penetrating the market, with only about 8% of annual births currently using Owlet's products.
  • Owlet Inc (OWLT) is still in the early stages of growth for its Dream Sock product and medical sales channels, indicating potential future challenges in scaling these operations.
  • The company experienced some cost of goods expense impact from elevated transportation costs due to global disruptions in inventory routing.
  • Owlet Inc (OWLT) refrained from providing specific quarterly revenue guidance, which may indicate uncertainty about future financial performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the quarter itself and the gross billing growth of 50%? How does this compare to levels prior to the FDA warning letter?
A: Kurt Workman, CEO of Owlet Inc, responded that while Q1 is not fully back to the levels seen with the SMART Sock, the company is close and seeing strong demand and growth. He believes they will surpass previous levels soon.

Q: Could you talk about the DME partnership with AdaptHealth and whether physicians can access the product?
A: Jonathan Harris, President and Chief Revenue Officer, confirmed that the partnership with AdaptHealth was fully operational from the beginning of Q1. He highlighted the early stages of healthcare reimbursement and insurance reimbursement as driving factors, expressing optimism about the direction and feedback so far.

Q: Are there existing reimbursement codes for the data set, or are you waiting for new codes to be created?
A: Jonathan Harris clarified that there are existing reimbursement codes, and the company is currently focused on bringing more insurance partners on board.

Q: How should we think about net revenue in Q2 relative to Q1, especially considering promotions like Mother's Day and Prime Day?
A: Kathryn Scolnick, CFO, explained that promotions typically reserve based on timing, affecting sequential growth from Q1 to Q2. She anticipates a healthy run rate from Q1 to Q2 due to these factors.

Q: With Masimo also receiving FDA approval for an over-the-counter monitoring product, how do you view this development?
A: Kurt Workman sees Masimo's entry as validation of the category and believes it signifies a growing market. He emphasized Owlet's leadership in the category, extensive distribution, and strong brand awareness as key advantages.

Q: Can you provide insights into your investor outreach efforts and how you're engaging investors in Owlet stock?
A: Kathryn Scolnick mentioned focusing on delivering strong operational results and communicating execution on growth objectives. She highlighted increasing Owlet's presence at conferences and other investor events as part of their strategy.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.