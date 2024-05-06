Release Date: May 06, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON, Financial) reported a strong start to 2024 with significant revenue growth, highlighting the company's robust operational execution.

The introduction of innovative products like TASER 10 and advancements in AI-driven solutions such as Draft One, which is designed to streamline police report writing, are enhancing operational efficiency and public safety.

The planned acquisition of Dedrone is set to expand Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON)'s total addressable market by $14 billion, indicating potential for substantial future growth.

Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON) continues to expand its international presence, bolstered by strategic hires and the integration of new technologies from acquisitions, which could accelerate global market penetration.

The company's strong adjusted EBITDA margins, which are the highest in three years, demonstrate effective cost management and profitability in operations.

Negative Points

Despite strong Q1 results, the full-year revenue guidance suggests a potential deceleration in growth rates, indicating that the rapid growth seen may not be sustainable throughout the year.

The integration of new acquisitions like Dedrone involves significant costs and poses risks related to effectively merging operations and corporate cultures.

Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON) faces challenges in scaling new technologies such as drone-based solutions due to regulatory and public perception issues.

There are ongoing investments in capacity and automation which are necessary to meet demand but could strain short-term financial resources and affect profit margins.

The reliance on continuous innovation and product acceptance in a competitive market poses a risk if Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON) fails to maintain its technological edge or if new products do not meet market expectations.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Congrats on the quarter, guys. I wanted to dig into [Draft One] and just get a sense of how long you foresee kind of departments needing for approval processes and whether you kind of see that once a couple of major departments sign-offs that the approval processes can go much quicker. And then maybe just a second question for Brittany that I'll include this upfront. Just the contribution of Fusus to the year? Or just what you're kind of accounting for between Fusus and Dedrone for kind of the inorganic contribution to the year?

A: Patrick W. Smith - Axon Enterprise, Inc. - Founder, CEO & Director: Yes, I had myself on mute there. Yes, I would start by telling you, we've introduced a lot of exciting products over the years. This is probably the most enthusiasm I've seen for any product we've ever introduced. I mean, police officers did not get in this career to be writing reports, and we've done a lot of background work with our Epics and Equity Advisory Council as well as district attorneys and others looking at what the risks are and testing against those. We do make sure that we're putting speed bumps in there. So obvious that we are reviewing the final report. It's really important that it's theirs.

Q: Congratulations on the strong Q1 results. I guess first question really probably for whoever wants to take it. Obviously, strong mid-30s percent revenue growth in Q1. If you look at the full year guide, while raised, it does imply some deceleration. So just love to get a perspective on any level of pull forward into Q1 versus conservatism for the remainder of the year? Any broader thoughts on that front would be great.

A: Joshua M. Isner - Axon Enterprise, Inc. - President: Yes. Thanks a lot, Will. Nice to see you. I'd say, as usual, we like to see more of the year materializing before we get out over our skis on total revenue for the year. So we're off to a nice start. We see the pipeline very strong. We're excited about what Q2 and beyond will hold.

Q: So following this body cam issue with the New York Department of Corrections from a competitor solution, the NYPD, as we know, is a customer for you guys in other areas of their police force with body cameras. Can you just speak to how quickly you could move in, if asked with the replacement product there? And maybe just from a higher level, like what have you done from an engineering perspective to ensure that your cameras don't catch on fire from battery malfunctions?

A: Joshua M. Isner - Axon Enterprise, Inc. - President: Yes, Josh. Thanks a lot. And the first thing I want to say about this is there is a captain that was injured as part of this. And so our thoughts are with him -- it's really a bad scenario when this type of stuff happens and you indicated there might be a business opportunity here. We'll see what happens with that. We're certainly -- we feel good about our ability to deploy products. We've invested a lot into them. We've invested a lot into the deployment, and we have the opportunity, of course, we'll be ready to go.

Q: I wanted to talk a little bit more in-depth about -- so the acquisition as well as just the new product opportunities, you've had a this is a pretty substantial increase in your TAM, and you've had that on a couple of occasions here over the last 6 or 7 years, but this is among the most significant. And just getting a sense for Dedrone, which gather there's quite a bit of sensitivity out there in how this is going to be used, potential for pushback in the community.

A: Patrick W. Smith - Axon Enterprise, Inc. - Founder, CEO & Director: Yes. Let me take that one to get started. A few years ago, when we were standing up Axon Air, our business leader there, had an important insight that as important as drones are, probably even more important is going to be how public safety can deal with the new threats that drones pose. And that was before what we've seen recently in world events, where in modern warfare turns out these small consumer-level drones are a real game changer, but they're also presenting new threats to everyone from stadiums to critical infrastructure to major events.

Q: First one here, I just wanted to follow up on the Bone questions. Obviously, you've been working with them for a while. And this isn't the first time you pulled the trigger on acquiring a partner of yours that you guys think there's value in owning. Just curious why right now is the right time for you guys to acquire them? Has there been any change in terms of like -- I know you talked to the time line, but maybe is there some type of change that maybe we don't appreciate.

A: Brittany Bagley - Axon Enterprise, Inc. - COO & CFO: So I think there's a couple of things. One, we knew we were going to get a bit more active from an M&A standpoint as why we opportunistically strengthened our balance sheet and did our capital raise back in the fall of 2022. And so that was really so that we could go out and be methodical and pick up some of these pieces of the puzzle where we really wanted to strengthen the road map and the pillars and Rick has consistently been talking about the importance of robotic security. And so both Sky-Hero and Dedrone fit squarely into his vision for what robotic security for us in the future, everything from the indoor tactical drones of Sky-Hero to having Dedrone help support DFR and help support counter drone in all of those markets.

