Release Date: May 06, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Simon Property Group Inc (SPG, Financial) reported a strong start to the year with first quarter funds from operations reaching $1.33 billion, or $3.56 per share, compared to $1.03 billion, or $2.74 per share in the previous year.

Domestic operations contributed significantly to growth, driven by higher rental income, with domestic property NOI increasing by 3.7% year-over-year.

Portfolio NOI, including international properties at constant currency, grew by 3.9% for the quarter.

Mall and outlet occupancy rates improved, with malls at 95.5% and Mills at 97.7%, and average base minimum rent for malls and outlets increased by 3% and 3.8% respectively.

Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) successfully sold its remaining interest in Authentic Brands Group during the first quarter for gross proceeds of close to $1.2 billion, recording a substantial gain.

Negative Points

NOI from OPI in the first quarter included a $33 million charge in one-time restructuring charges at SPARC and JCPenney, impacting financial results.

Despite overall growth, reported retail sales per square foot in the first quarter was flat year-over-year, indicating potential challenges in retail sales growth.

The company expects FFO contribution from OPI to be around breakeven this year, a downgrade from the initial guidance of $0.10 to $0.15, due to the sale of ABG and restructuring charges.

The macroeconomic environment remains uncertain, posing potential risks to consumer spending and retail operations.

The company noted that the lower income consumer segment has been under pressure, which could affect retail performance and leasing momentum.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Congrats on the solid quarter operationally and execution on the ABG sale. I guess there have been news reports that you could get involved in Express. So whether it's related to Express the Simon strategy going forward. Can you give some insight to your current thinking on having ownership in brands, what type of terms are attractive to you and how you balance that with the potential earnings volatility?

A: David E. Simon (Chairman, CEO & President of Simon Property Group, Inc.) responded by emphasizing the company's strategic approach to brand ownership, highlighting their involvement with Express as an opportunity to leverage their expertise without capital investment. He noted the importance of evaluating each opportunity based on the brand's value and potential for turnaround, emphasizing a win-win situation with no capital investment from their side.

Q: I was curious if you could talk a little bit more about the key drivers of retailer sales as we started the year -- and it seems like there's been some good outperformance from -- driven by especially your tourism-driven centers. So I'm just wondering how much that has been a factor into the first quarter of this year? And how much upside there is remaining from tourism?

A: David E. Simon discussed the positive impact of tourism on sales, particularly noting improvements in California and the Northeast, alongside the continued strength in Florida. He acknowledged the challenges posed by a strong dollar but was optimistic about the ongoing appeal of shopping as a key component of tourism. Simon also touched on the broader resilience of the mall environment and the diverse consumer base that supports their business model.

Q: David, Brian, you provided a same-store guide of at least 3% last quarter. I guess, how do you feel about that guide today? You're doing 3.7% in the first quarter. Clearly, leasing has been strong, but we've also seen some announcements from Express Route 21. I guess how do you feel about that guide today.

A: David E. Simon reaffirmed confidence in achieving the previously stated guidance, despite some market challenges. He explained that the company prepares for potential retailer underperformance through prudent budgeting, which includes setting aside adjustments for possible retailer distress.

Q: Great. Just a quick 1 on the $500 million development starts if you could just talk about sort of the opportunities there? And do you sort of still see opportunities to go on offense on sort of the mall space given that fundamentals are coming back? And that there is going to be peers looking to sell assets? Are there opportunities and appetite to go on offense on sort of buying more assets?

A: David E. Simon highlighted the company's ongoing redevelopment efforts, particularly in mixed-use projects, and expressed optimism about the stability of the rate environment which facilitates easier investment decisions. He mentioned that Simon Property Group is actively evaluating external opportunities for growth, emphasizing the importance of acquiring quality assets at fair prices.

Q: David, you highlighted the health of the consumer? It seems like doing all right or managing through the environment. Just given your positioning, the occupancy gains and the pricing power that you have, if there was some sort of macro slowdown, do you think -- how do you think you would be able to navigate it or maybe said another way, do you think the business has become a little bit less macro sensitive as you -- as there's been consolidation and you've kind of become the place where you where you've reached consumers in that luxury space?

A: David E. Simon acknowledged the potential impact of macroeconomic factors on the business but expressed confidence in the company's ability to perform well during challenging times. He pointed out that Simon Property Group's strong liquidity position and comprehensive strategy enable it to capitalize on opportunities that arise during economic downturns, further distinguishing it from competitors.

Q: David, I just want to go back to Caitlin's question. In response to the retailers, you said that it brings a lot of volatility. Obviously, we all like volatility in the right way. But you can't deny that you guys have made a ton. I guess I could use a French word to describe the tone, but you guys have made a ton of money, billions from these retailer investments. Yes, they are volatile, but they've been lucrative. So I just want to get a better sense, is the express model sort of a future where you guys will participate if you put in no capital? Or just trying to understand how you weigh the money that you've made versus the short term or the quarterly earnings volatility because clearly, it's been a source of success for you.

A: David E. Simon elaborated on the company's investment strategy, emphasizing a rigorous evaluation process that considers return on investment, the overall impact on the business, and market reception. He explained that while the market may not favor volatility, Simon Property Group is willing to accept it if the investment promises substantial returns. He also highlighted the strategic importance of diversifying investments and maintaining flexibility in capital allocation to maximize shareholder value.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.