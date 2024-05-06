Release Date: May 06, 2024

Positive Points

CompoSecure Inc (CMPO, Financial) achieved a record net sales of $104 million in Q1 2024, marking a 9% increase year-over-year, driven by strong domestic growth.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 6% to $37.8 million in Q1, reflecting focused profitability and strategic investments for long-term value.

The company launched several high-profile card programs, including the Robinhood Gold Card and a limited edition Delta reserve card, which have garnered significant market attention.

CompoSecure Inc (CMPO) declared a special cash dividend of $0.3 per share for Class A shareholders, demonstrating confidence in sustained cash flow generation.

The company reiterated its full-year guidance with net sales expected to range between $408 and $428 million and adjusted EBITDA between $147 and $157 million, indicating confidence in continued business strength.

Negative Points

International net sales decreased to $11 million in Q1 2024 from $22 million in the previous year, reflecting variability due to customer mix and smaller sales base.

Gross margin decreased to 53% from 56% year-over-year, primarily due to inflationary pressures on wages and product mix adjustments.

The company faces ongoing inflationary challenges that could impact operational costs and profitability margins.

Despite strong domestic performance, the variability in international business could affect overall revenue stability and growth projections.

The company's total debt stood at $335.6 million as of March 31, 2024, with a net debt of $280.5 million, which could pose financial risks if not managed effectively.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can we expect more growth in the domestic sector, and if international sales bounce back, would that lead to exceeding the current guidance?

A: (Jonathan Wilk, CEO) - The domestic growth has been strong, contributing to a record quarter. While international sales were lower, they are expected to make up about 20% of total sales, potentially increasing in the second half of the year. The guidance remains unchanged at this time, but the company is off to a strong start.

Q: What are the expectations for the multifactor authentication and Oculus wallet segments moving forward?

A: (Jonathan Wilk, CEO) - There is positive momentum in both the authentication solutions and the cold storage solutions, contributing to the company's confidence in achieving a positive net investment for the fiscal year 2025.

Q: Are international customers delaying program launches due to the macro environment, and is this why there is confidence in achieving 20% of total sales from international markets in the second half of the year?

A: (Jonathan Wilk, CEO) - Yes, there is good visibility on opportunities that are expected to materialize later in the year, contributing to the anticipated 20% sales from international markets.

Q: Given the sustainability of free cash flow, is there a possibility of introducing a more permanent common dividend in the future?

A: (Jonathan Wilk, CEO) - The company will consider both special and recurring dividends in the future. The decision to issue a special dividend currently reflects the company's confidence in its cash flow and its commitment to shareholder value.

Q: Can you provide details on the Robinhood rebate card program and its potential to leverage other products like the US cold storage?

A: (Jonathan Wilk, CEO) - The Robinhood Gold Card program has been well received, and discussions are ongoing with all customers about leveraging CompoSecure's card capabilities and solutions where appropriate.

Q: How do the launches of new card programs like Robinhood and Delta impact revenue recognition and gross margins?

A: (Jonathan Wilk, CEO) - New program launches can start with large upfront orders or build steadily. Exotic card forms like those used in these programs initially have lower margins due to ramp-up costs but are expected to stabilize over time. The company maintains a gross margin target of over 50%.

