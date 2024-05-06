CompoSecure Inc (CMPO) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Domestic Sales and Strategic Dividends

Explore key financial outcomes and strategic insights from CompoSecure's first quarter of 2024, including a significant rise in net income and a special shareholder dividend.

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales: Increased 9% to $104 million in Q1 2024.
  • Gross Margin: Decreased to 53% from 56% year-over-year.
  • Net Income: Rose 59% to $17.1 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Grew 6% to $37.8 million.
  • Domestic Net Sales: Up 26% to $93 million.
  • International Net Sales: Decreased to $11 million from $22 million.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $55.1 million as of March 31, 2024.
  • Total Debt: $335.6 million, including term loans and exchangeable notes.
  • Net Debt: $280.5 million.
  • Dividend: Special cash dividend of $0.3 per share for Class A shareholders.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.2 per basic and $0.17 per diluted share.
  • Non-GAAP EPS: $0.29 per basic and $0.25 per diluted share.
  • 2024 Guidance: Net sales expected between $408 million and $428 million; Adjusted EBITDA between $147 million and $157 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 06, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • CompoSecure Inc (CMPO, Financial) achieved a record net sales of $104 million in Q1 2024, marking a 9% increase year-over-year, driven by strong domestic growth.
  • Adjusted EBITDA grew 6% to $37.8 million in Q1, reflecting focused profitability and strategic investments for long-term value.
  • The company launched several high-profile card programs, including the Robinhood Gold Card and a limited edition Delta reserve card, which have garnered significant market attention.
  • CompoSecure Inc (CMPO) declared a special cash dividend of $0.3 per share for Class A shareholders, demonstrating confidence in sustained cash flow generation.
  • The company reiterated its full-year guidance with net sales expected to range between $408 and $428 million and adjusted EBITDA between $147 and $157 million, indicating confidence in continued business strength.

Negative Points

  • International net sales decreased to $11 million in Q1 2024 from $22 million in the previous year, reflecting variability due to customer mix and smaller sales base.
  • Gross margin decreased to 53% from 56% year-over-year, primarily due to inflationary pressures on wages and product mix adjustments.
  • The company faces ongoing inflationary challenges that could impact operational costs and profitability margins.
  • Despite strong domestic performance, the variability in international business could affect overall revenue stability and growth projections.
  • The company's total debt stood at $335.6 million as of March 31, 2024, with a net debt of $280.5 million, which could pose financial risks if not managed effectively.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can we expect more growth in the domestic sector, and if international sales bounce back, would that lead to exceeding the current guidance?
A: (Jonathan Wilk, CEO) - The domestic growth has been strong, contributing to a record quarter. While international sales were lower, they are expected to make up about 20% of total sales, potentially increasing in the second half of the year. The guidance remains unchanged at this time, but the company is off to a strong start.

Q: What are the expectations for the multifactor authentication and Oculus wallet segments moving forward?
A: (Jonathan Wilk, CEO) - There is positive momentum in both the authentication solutions and the cold storage solutions, contributing to the company's confidence in achieving a positive net investment for the fiscal year 2025.

Q: Are international customers delaying program launches due to the macro environment, and is this why there is confidence in achieving 20% of total sales from international markets in the second half of the year?
A: (Jonathan Wilk, CEO) - Yes, there is good visibility on opportunities that are expected to materialize later in the year, contributing to the anticipated 20% sales from international markets.

Q: Given the sustainability of free cash flow, is there a possibility of introducing a more permanent common dividend in the future?
A: (Jonathan Wilk, CEO) - The company will consider both special and recurring dividends in the future. The decision to issue a special dividend currently reflects the company's confidence in its cash flow and its commitment to shareholder value.

Q: Can you provide details on the Robinhood rebate card program and its potential to leverage other products like the US cold storage?
A: (Jonathan Wilk, CEO) - The Robinhood Gold Card program has been well received, and discussions are ongoing with all customers about leveraging CompoSecure's card capabilities and solutions where appropriate.

Q: How do the launches of new card programs like Robinhood and Delta impact revenue recognition and gross margins?
A: (Jonathan Wilk, CEO) - New program launches can start with large upfront orders or build steadily. Exotic card forms like those used in these programs initially have lower margins due to ramp-up costs but are expected to stabilize over time. The company maintains a gross margin target of over 50%.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.