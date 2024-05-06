Release Date: May 06, 2024

Positive Points

Revenue grew to $424 million, up 59% compared to the same quarter last year, driven by significant progress across 37 systems in deployment.

Initiated 3 new system deployments and completed 3 systems, bringing the total to 18 fully operational systems.

Backlog of committed contracted orders stands at $22.8 billion, reflecting strong future revenue potential.

Combined recurring revenue streams grew 85% sequentially and 145% year-on-year, indicating robust growth in stable revenue sources.

Operating leverage improved, achieving a 5.3% adjusted EBITDA rate, up from 3.8% last quarter, due to rapid revenue growth and gross margin expansion.

Negative Points

Non-GAAP gross margin was down slightly from last quarter, impacted by innovations deployed during the quarter.

Recognized a non-GAAP restructuring charge of $34 million due to outsourcing bot assembly and component inventory management.

System adjusted gross margin remained stable at 20%, reflecting the burden of pass-through costs and lower-margin innovation projects.

Some system deployments may take longer than the 20-month target due to varying size and complexity.

Several lower-margin projects currently in flow, which are expected to weigh on gross margins until they are completed later in the year.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Rick, could you give more color on the significant advances in your innovation roadmap mentioned in the release?

A: Richard B. Cohen - Chairman of the Board & CEO: We've been enhancing our bots with vision capabilities and NVIDIA chips, allowing them to recognize and handle irregular cases more effectively. About 40% of our bots are now vision-enabled. We've also improved the routing algorithms for our bots, making them more reliable and efficient. Additionally, we've started testing perishables handling, which we expect to progress well.

Q: Can you discuss the accelerated deployment time and its sustainability?

A: Carol J. Hibbard - CFO & Treasurer: Last quarter, we achieved a deployment time of 20 months for some systems, and we have additional deployments matching this timeline this quarter. We're seeing benefits from continuous learning and increased collaboration, which help in faster deployment. While some deployments may take longer due to their complexity, we aim for future deployments to take less than 12 months.

Q: Could you elaborate on the first GreenBox customer and the potential acceleration from here?

A: Richard B. Cohen - Chairman of the Board & CEO: Our first GreenBox deployment will be with C&S, who will use it to build a facility. This model allows for capital-efficient automation and higher customer satisfaction. We are also evaluating additional sites across the U.S. for GreenBox, indicating potential growth and customer acquisition.

Q: What are the financial implications of the recent innovations on system gross margin?

A: Carol J. Hibbard - CFO & Treasurer: The innovations have weighed on the system gross margin, but were offset by effective cost management. We expect gross margin to improve annually, with combined recurring gross margins potentially trending over 60% as we scale.

Q: How does the restructuring and shift to an outsourced model impact your capacity for system installations?

A: Carol J. Hibbard - CFO & Treasurer: The restructuring has allowed us to standardize on the SymBot platform, enhancing our scalability. This standardization helps in maintaining a consistent quality and efficiency across all deployments.

Q: Can you provide insights into the operational and financial sustainability of the Operations Services business?

A: Carol J. Hibbard - CFO & Treasurer: The Operations Services business saw significant growth due to an increase in operational systems. While some one-time events this quarter boosted revenue, we expect continued growth in this area, albeit at a potentially variable rate due to the nature of project completions and starts.

