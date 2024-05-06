Release Date: May 06, 2024

Positive Points

Vimeo Inc (VMEO, Financial) demonstrated strong growth in its Vimeo Enterprise segment with significant customer wins.

The company achieved year-over-year growth in gross profit, net income, and adjusted EBITDA, along with improved margins for all three metrics.

Vimeo Inc (VMEO) successfully transitioned from a $10 million adjusted EBITDA loss two years ago to a $12 million positive adjusted EBITDA in Q1.

The self-serve and add-on segments showed resilience, maintaining performance even with reduced marketing spend.

Vimeo Inc (VMEO) is exploring growth opportunities in the emerging 'fourth paradigm for video' driven by AI, focusing on enhanced video creation and management.

Negative Points

Despite positive results, Vimeo Inc (VMEO) maintained a conservative annual guidance, anticipating a mid- to high single-digit revenue decline over the next three quarters.

The company faces challenges in the self-serve segment, which remains under pressure and is expected to continue facing headwinds throughout the year.

Vimeo Inc (VMEO) is in a transitional phase with new leadership, which introduces uncertainties regarding strategic directions and investment priorities.

There are ongoing headwinds in the small and medium-sized business (SMB) sector, which could impact Vimeo's performance and growth.

The company plans to increase investments, which might affect short-term profitability as it aims to achieve sustainable, profitable growth.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Philip, congratulations on the new appointment. Can you speak to your key priorities over the next 12 months? What excited you the most about Vimeo during your due diligence?

A: (Philip Moyer - CEO, Director) Thank you, Youssef. The opportunity to engage with Vimeo's diverse customer base, including blue-chip enterprise customers like NATO and Nissan, is thrilling. The potential for growth in both the self-serve and enterprise segments is significant, especially with the advent of AI enhancing video creation and consumption. My focus will be on innovating and listening to our customers to leverage the upcoming video paradigm.

Q: Gillian, Vimeo beat on the top and bottom lines and bought back $5 million in shares, yet the annual guide remains unchanged, suggesting a revenue decline in the coming quarters. How much of this is conservatism versus potential concerns in the self-serve segment?

A: (Gillian Munson - CFO) The unchanged guidance reflects the transitional phase with new leadership and upcoming strategic decisions. We anticipate some deceleration in bookings, particularly in Vimeo Enterprise due to tough comparisons and continued headwinds from reduced paid marketing. The guide incorporates these factors, balancing near-term challenges with our strong financial foundation and readiness to invest in growth opportunities.

Q: Could you discuss the launch of Vimeo Central and any early observations on its impact on engagement, collaboration, or productivity? How will this translate into growth in seats?

A: (Gillian Munson - CFO) It's still early days for Vimeo Central, launched late last year, to provide specific metrics. However, we're optimistic about its potential to enhance enterprise customer engagement by simplifying their video management needs. We have a robust pipeline planned to strengthen our enterprise offerings.

Q: Can you elaborate on the reinvestments and incremental revenue and profit growth opportunities mentioned in the shareholder letter? Also, could you comment on the current macro environment and its impact on SMBs?

A: (Gillian Munson - CFO) Despite some macroeconomic headwinds, Vimeo's opportunities are largely company-specific, and we are poised to capture significant market potential. The reinvestment plans are still being formulated under Philip's new leadership, focusing on leveraging our strong EBITDA performance to fund growth initiatives. We remain committed to addressing the needs of SMBs, despite some ongoing challenges in that sector.

Q: What were the key drivers for the higher-than-expected customer count in the enterprise business this quarter? Also, can you discuss the strategy behind the indicated share repurchases?

A: (Gillian Munson - CFO) The growth in our enterprise customer base is driven by companies recognizing the need for robust video management solutions, which Vimeo effectively provides. Regarding capital allocation, the planned share repurchases are primarily aimed at reducing dilution from equity grants to employees, aligning with our financial strategy to enhance shareholder value.

Q: Philip, could you add any insights on the enterprise business's performance and its future direction under your leadership?

A: (Philip Moyer - CEO, Director) The enterprise segment is poised for significant growth as companies increasingly integrate video into their marketing and internal communications. Vimeo's platform is uniquely positioned to manage video content at scale for large organizations, and we expect to continue attracting prominent global companies to our customer base.

