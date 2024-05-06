Q1 2024 Teradata Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Good afternoon, and welcome to Teradata's 2024 First Quarter Earnings Call. Steve McMillan, Teradata's President and Chief Executive Officer, will lead our call today; followed by Claire Bramley, Teradata's Chief Financial Officer, who will discuss our financial results and outlook.



Our discussion today includes forecasts and other information that are considered forward-looking statements. While these statements reflect our current outlook, they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially. These risk factors are described in today's earnings release and in our SEC filings, including our most recent Form