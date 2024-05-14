HDFC Bank Ltd's Dividend Analysis

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Exploring the Upcoming Dividend and Historical Performance of HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB, Financial)

HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) recently announced a dividend of $0.7 per share, with the payment date yet to be announced and the ex-dividend date set for May 8, 2024. As investors anticipate this forthcoming dividend, it is crucial to delve into the bank's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Utilizing data from GuruFocus, this article examines HDFC Bank Ltd's dividend performance and evaluates its sustainability.

Overview of HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFC Bank Ltd is a prominent Indian bank trading publicly with significant operations across retail banking, wholesale banking, and treasury services. The bank caters to individual customers through a vast network of branches and ATMs, provides tailored services to large Indian corporations, and offers risk management solutions including foreign exchange trading.

1787784590597976064.png

HDFC Bank Ltd's Dividend Track Record

Since 2021, HDFC Bank Ltd has consistently disbursed dividends on an annual basis, showcasing a stable dividend payment history. Below is a visual representation of the bank's Dividends Per Share over the years, highlighting historical trends.

1787784639172210688.png

Examining HDFC Bank Ltd's Dividend Yield and Growth

Currently, HDFC Bank Ltd boasts a trailing dividend yield of 1.19% and a forward dividend yield of 2.38%, indicating expected increases in dividend payments over the next year. The bank's dividend yield is near a 10-year peak and surpasses 7.88 of its global peers in the banking sector. This performance positions HDFC Bank Ltd as an attractive option for income-focused investors. Over the past three years, the bank's annual dividend growth rate stood at 27.40%, further underscoring its robust dividend profile.

1787784664614858752.png

The Sustainability of HDFC Bank Ltd's Dividends

To determine the sustainability of its dividends, it is essential to consider HDFC Bank Ltd's dividend payout ratio, which currently stands at 0.00. This low ratio indicates that the bank retains most of its earnings, which supports future growth and financial stability. The bank's profitability rank of 7 out of 10, coupled with consistent positive net income over the past decade, reinforces its strong earnings capability.

Future Growth Prospects of HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFC Bank Ltd's growth rank of 7 suggests favorable growth prospects compared to its competitors. The bank's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate of 14.50% annually outperform 75.73% of global competitors, demonstrating a strong revenue model. Additionally, the bank's 3-year EPS growth rate of 23.30% annually and a 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 20.70% further highlight its ability to sustain earnings and dividends over the long term.

Concluding Thoughts on HDFC Bank Ltd's Dividend Sustainability

Considering HDFC Bank Ltd's consistent dividend payments, robust growth metrics, and prudent financial management, the bank's dividend appears sustainable. These factors make HDFC Bank Ltd an appealing choice for investors seeking stable dividend income. For more insights and to discover other high-dividend yield opportunities, GuruFocus Premium users can utilize the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.