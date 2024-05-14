Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd's Dividend Analysis

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd (OVCHY, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.62 per share, payable on June 5, 2024, with the ex-dividend date set for May 8, 2024. As investors anticipate this upcoming payment, it's crucial to examine the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Utilizing data from GuruFocus, this analysis delves into the dividend performance of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd and evaluates its sustainability.

What Does Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd Do?

Founded in 1932 from the merger of three local banks, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd, or OCBC, is the oldest bank in Singapore. The group's operations span consumer banking, wealth management, and private banking through its Bank of Singapore subsidiary, as well as small to midsize enterprise and business banking, corporate and institutional banking, and insurance via its majority-owned Great Eastern.

1787784592397332480.png

A Glimpse at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd's Dividend History

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd has upheld a consistent dividend payment record since 2011, distributing dividends bi-annually. Below is a chart illustrating the annual Dividends Per Share to track historical trends.

1787784638257852416.png

Breaking Down Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd's Dividend Yield and Growth

Currently, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 5.53% and a forward dividend yield of 5.66%, indicating expected dividend increases over the next year. Over the past three years, the annual dividend growth rate was 22.10%, which moderates to 12.10% over five years and 7.10% over the past decade. The 5-year yield on cost for Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd stock is approximately 9.79% as of today.

1787784663142658048.png

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The sustainability of dividends is often gauged by the dividend payout ratio, which for Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd stands at 0.57 as of December 31, 2023. This lower ratio indicates that the company retains a significant portion of its earnings for future growth and to buffer against downturns. The profitability rank of 5 out of 10, alongside consistent positive net income over the past decade, underscores its financial health.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

For dividend sustainability, robust growth metrics are crucial. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd's growth rank of 5 suggests a fair growth outlook. The company's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate of 9.40% annually outperform approximately 60.68% of global competitors. Additionally, a 3-year EPS growth rate of 24.90% and a 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 7.50% further bolster its prospects.

Concluding Thoughts on OVCHY's Dividend Prospects

Given Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd's consistent dividend payments, robust growth rates, and a prudent payout ratio, the dividend's sustainability appears promising. The company's strategic financial management and growth metrics suggest it is well-positioned to continue rewarding shareholders. For those interested in high-dividend yield stocks, consider using the High Dividend Yield Screener available to GuruFocus Premium users.

