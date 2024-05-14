KB Home's Dividend Analysis

An In-Depth Look at KB Home's Upcoming Dividend and Its Historical Performance

KB Home (KBH, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on 2024-05-23, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-05-08. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into KB Home's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does KB Home Do?

KB Home is an American construction company that focuses on residential construction in the United States. The company builds single-family homes and communities across different geographical segments which include West Coast which also derives the majority of the revenue, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company operates in several markets and focuses on first-time and move-up homebuyers. It also invests in land acquisition and development to support future building activities and is also engaged in financial services operations which includes providing mortgage banking services through its joint venture with a third party.

A Glimpse at KB Home's Dividend History

KB Home has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1986. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. KB Home has increased its dividend each year since 2013. The stock is thus listed as a dividend achiever, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 11 years. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down KB Home's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, KB Home currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.08% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.44%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, KB Home's annual dividend growth rate was 18.60%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 44.80% per year. And over the past decade, KB Home's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at an impressive 26.60%.

Based on KB Home's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of KB Home stock as of today is approximately 6.87%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2024-02-29, KB Home's dividend payout ratio is 0.10.

KB Home's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks KB Home's profitability 9 out of 10 as of 2024-02-29, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. KB Home's growth rank of 9 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and KB Home's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. KB Home's revenue has increased by approximately 20.00% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 82.65% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, KB Home's earnings increased by approximately 31.00% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 74.03% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 37.60%, which outperforms approximately 88.52% of global competitors.

Conclusion

Considering KB Home's consistent dividend payments, robust dividend growth rate, sustainable payout ratio, strong profitability, and impressive growth metrics, the company stands out as a potentially strong candidate for dividend investors. The forward-looking indicators suggest continued dividend growth, supported by solid financial health and market performance. For those interested in exploring further, GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

