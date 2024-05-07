Jacobs Solutions Inc (J) Fiscal Q2 2024 Earnings: Mixed Results Amid Operational Adjustments

Revenue Surpasses Estimates, EPS Falls Short Due to Tax Adjustments

28 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $4.27 billion, up 4.7% year-over-year, surpassing the estimated $3.98 billion.
  • EPS: GAAP EPS from continuing operations was $1.29, down from $1.70 year-over-year, below the estimated $1.85.
  • Adjusted EPS: From continuing operations reached $1.91, down 7% year-over-year, exceeding the quarterly estimate of $1.85.
  • Net Income: GAAP net earnings from continuing operations were $162.88 million, a decrease from the previous year's $216.59 million, below the estimated $231.89 million.
  • Operating Profit: Experienced a 3% year-over-year decline, while adjusted operating profit increased by 10%.
  • Share Repurchase: Repurchased $95 million in shares during the quarter, indicating ongoing capital return to shareholders.
  • Financial Outlook: Adjusted EBITDA forecast for fiscal 2024 narrowed to a range of $1,540 million to $1,585 million, with adjusted EPS projected between $7.80 and $8.10.
Jacobs Solutions Inc (J, Financial) disclosed its financial outcomes for the fiscal second quarter ended March 29, 2024, revealing a revenue that surpassed expectations but an earnings per share (EPS) that did not meet analyst projections. The detailed earnings data was released in the company's 8-K filing on May 7, 2024.

Jacobs Solutions is a global leader in delivering engineering, design, procurement, construction, and maintenance services, also specializing in cyber engineering and security solutions. The firm, which employs around 60,000 people, serves a diverse range of sectors such as water, transportation, healthcare, technology, and chemicals. In fiscal 2023, Jacobs generated $16.4 billion in revenue and $1.3 billion in adjusted operating income.

1787800124051845120.png

Financial Performance Overview

For the quarter, Jacobs reported a revenue of $4.27 billion, a 4.7% increase year-over-year, exceeding the estimated $3.98 billion. This growth was significantly driven by the People and Places Solutions (P&PS) segment, which saw a 7.5% increase in revenue from the previous year. However, the EPS was $1.29, down 24% year-over-year, falling short of the estimated $1.85. The adjusted EPS from continuing operations stood at $1.91, influenced by a discrete tax benefit in the prior period.

The company's operating profit declined by 3% year-over-year, while the adjusted operating profit saw a 10% increase. Jacobs also highlighted a backlog of $29.4 billion, up 1.5% year-over-year, with gross profit in backlog increasing by 3.7%.

Strategic Developments and Future Outlook

Jacobs' CEO, Bob Pragada, emphasized the solid performance bolstered by the P&PS segment and ongoing strategic executions, including the planned separation of the CMS and Cyber & Intelligence business. The CFO, Kevin Berryman, noted the achievement of strategic and financial goals, with a continued focus on high-value solutions and margin improvements.

The company has adjusted its fiscal 2024 guidance, narrowing the adjusted EBITDA forecast to $1,540 million to $1,585 million and adjusted EPS to $7.80 to $8.10. This adjustment reflects a 9% to 10% increase year-over-year at the midpoints.

Challenges and Investor Insights

Despite the positive revenue growth, the decrease in EPS highlights challenges related to tax adjustments and possibly other operational factors not detailed in the earnings release. Investors should consider the impact of the ongoing business separation and its potential to reshape Jacobs' operational structure and financial standing.

Furthermore, the company's commitment to returning capital to shareholders through share repurchases, which totaled $95 million in the quarter, aligns with its strategy to enhance shareholder value while maintaining a strong balance sheet.

As Jacobs Solutions Inc continues to navigate through its strategic transformations and market challenges, the outcomes of these initiatives will be crucial in determining the company's trajectory in the competitive engineering and construction sector.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Jacobs Solutions Inc for further details.

