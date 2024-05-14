Waters Corp (WAT) Q1 2024 Earnings: Aligns with EPS Projections Amidst Sales Decline

An In-depth Analysis of Waters Corp's Financial Performance and Future Outlook

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported $637 million, down 7% year-over-year, slightly exceeding estimates of $635.58 million.
  • Net Income: Achieved $102.2 million, well below estimates of $124.65 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): GAAP EPS at $1.72, below the estimated $2.10; non-GAAP EPS at $2.21, surpassing the estimate.
  • Sales by Market: Notable decline in sales to the academic and government market by 25% as reported and 30% in organic constant currency.
  • Geographical Performance: Sales in Asia decreased significantly by 18% as reported and 16% in organic constant currency.
  • Instrument System Sales: Dropped by 20% as reported and 25% in organic constant currency.
  • Recurring Revenues: Grew by 3% both as reported and in organic constant currency, showcasing resilience in service and precision chemistries sectors.
Article's Main Image

On May 7, 2024, Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) disclosed its financial outcomes for the first quarter of 2024 through its 8-K filing. The company, a global leader in analytical instruments and software, reported a decrease in sales but managed to align its earnings per share (EPS) with analyst projections, showcasing resilience in challenging market conditions.

Company Overview

Waters Corp specializes in the development and manufacturing of liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis instruments. These tools are crucial for analyzing molecular structures and physical properties, enhancing the health and well-being of end-users. In 2022, Waters Corp's sales distribution included 59% from pharmaceutical customers, 31% from industrial clients, and 10% from academic and government institutions.

Financial Performance Insights

The first quarter of 2024 saw Waters Corp achieving sales of $637 million, a 7% decrease compared to the previous year, influenced partly by currency translation which reduced sales by 1%, and partially offset by a 3% increase from acquisitions. The company reported a GAAP EPS of $1.72, down from $2.38 in the first quarter of 2023. However, on a non-GAAP basis, EPS was $2.21, closely aligning with the analyst estimate of $2.10.

Segment and Regional Performance

Waters Corp experienced varied performance across its market segments and regions. Sales in the pharmaceutical market decreased by 3%, industrial sales by 7%, and academic and government sales saw a significant drop of 25%. Geographically, sales declined by 18% in Asia and 2% in the Americas, while Europe reported a slight increase of 2%.

Operational Highlights and Challenges

The company's instrument system sales plummeted by 20%, indicating a significant downturn in equipment demand. Conversely, recurring revenues, comprising service and precision chemistries, rose by 3%. President & CEO Dr. Udit Batra highlighted the margin expansion driven by strong operational performance despite the sales volume and foreign exchange headwinds.

Future Financial Guidance

Looking ahead, Waters Corp expects a full-year 2024 organic constant currency sales growth ranging from -0.5% to +1.5%. The company anticipates full-year non-GAAP EPS to be between $11.75 and $12.05, factoring in a 2% headwind from unfavorable foreign exchange.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Analysis

As of March 30, 2024, Waters Corp reported total assets of $4.51 billion and total liabilities of $3.25 billion. The company's cash flow from operations was robust at $262.87 million, supporting a free cash flow of $233.84 million after accounting for capital expenditures.

Conclusion

Despite facing significant market and operational challenges, Waters Corp has demonstrated its ability to maintain financial stability and adapt to shifting market dynamics. The alignment of its non-GAAP EPS with analyst expectations underscores the effectiveness of its strategic initiatives and operational adjustments. Investors and stakeholders will likely keep a close watch on the company's ability to navigate the forecasted mild sales growth and potential foreign exchange impacts in the upcoming quarters.

For detailed financial figures and future projections, please refer to the official 8-K filing by Waters Corporation.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Waters Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.