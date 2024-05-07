On May 7, 2024, Urban Edge Properties (UE, Financial) released its 8-K filing, reporting a robust first quarter that surpassed expectations with a Funds from Operations (FFO) as Adjusted of $0.33 per share, primarily driven by higher Net Operating Income (NOI) growth. This performance marks a significant turnaround from a net loss in the same quarter the previous year, showcasing a net income of $2.6 million, or $0.02 per diluted share.

Company Overview

Urban Edge Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the management, acquisition, and development of retail real estate properties in urban communities, primarily in the New York City metropolitan area and the DC to Boston corridor. Originally part of Vornado Realty Trust, Urban Edge boasts a portfolio predominantly comprising shopping centers and malls, anchored by essential service providers like grocers and department stores.

Performance Highlights and Strategic Acquisitions

The first quarter saw Urban Edge not only improving operational metrics but also expanding its asset base with strategic acquisitions totaling $117 million. These include notable properties such as Heritage Square and Ledgewood Commons in New Jersey, enhancing the company's growth and redevelopment prospects. The financing for these acquisitions was effectively managed through a mix of mortgage debt, asset sales, and equity, demonstrating Urban Edge's adept financial strategies in bolstering its market presence.

Operational and Financial Metrics

Urban Edge reported a commendable increase in same-property NOI, up 2.2%, and including properties in redevelopment, up 3.7%. The company achieved a same-property portfolio leased occupancy of 96.2%, a significant increase from the previous year, driven by robust leasing activities which included 44 new leases, renewals, and options totaling 805,000 square feet.

The company's balance sheet remains strong with total liquidity of approximately $712 million, including $95 million of cash on hand and $617 million available under its revolving credit facility. This financial stability supports ongoing and future redevelopment projects, which are pivotal for sustained growth in shareholder value.

Updated Financial Outlook for 2024

Encouraged by the strong quarterly performance, Urban Edge has raised its full-year 2024 FFO as Adjusted guidance to $1.30 per share at the midpoint, a $0.03 increase from prior estimates. This updated outlook reflects the company's confidence in its operational strategies and market conditions.

Analysis and Future Prospects

The strategic acquisitions and the positive adjustment in financial guidance underline Urban Edge's proactive management and commitment to growth. The company's focus on high-traffic urban shopping centers, essential service tenants, and robust redevelopment initiatives positions it well for continued success in the competitive REIT market.

As Urban Edge continues to navigate the retail real estate sector with strategic acquisitions and effective asset management, investors and stakeholders can look forward to potentially enhanced returns, supported by a solid operational foundation and prudent financial strategies.

For more detailed information and to join the upcoming earnings call, stakeholders are encouraged to review the full earnings release and tune into the webcast available on the Urban Edge Properties investor relations website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Urban Edge Properties for further details.