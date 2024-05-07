Gray Television Inc. Reports Strong First Quarter Financial Results for 2024

Continued Growth in Core Advertising and Strategic Financial Maneuvers Position Company for Future Success

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Total Revenue: $823M, a 3% increase from $801M in the same quarter of the previous year.
  • Net Income: $88M, significantly up from a loss of $31M in the prior year's quarter, marking a turnaround rather than a percentage increase.
  • Core Advertising Revenue: $372M, up by 4% compared to $357M in the previous year.
  • Political Advertising Revenue: $27M, showing a substantial increase of 238% from $8M in the same quarter last year.
  • Operating Expenses: $699M, decreased from $734M in the previous year, reflecting more efficient operations.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported a positive EPS of $0.80, a significant recovery from a loss of $0.48 per share last year.
  • Debt Repurchase Authorization: Announced a new $250 million debt repurchase program to be executed through December 31, 2025.
Article's Main Image

On May 7, 2024, Gray Television Inc (GTN.A, Financial) disclosed its financial outcomes for the first quarter, ending March 31, 2024, through an 8-K filing. The company, a major player in the television broadcast industry, reported a robust total revenue of $823 million and operating expenses of $632 million before depreciation, amortization, and loss on disposal of assets.

1787809574762475520.png

Gray Television Inc, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, operates as the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets. The company's portfolio includes 79 markets with the top-rated television station and 102 markets with the first or second highest-rated television station. It also owns various video program production companies and studio production facilities.

Financial and Operational Highlights

The first quarter of 2024 saw a $15 million or 4% increase in core advertising revenue, amounting to $372 million, compared to the same period in 2023. This growth underscores a full recovery from the pandemic, with current figures surpassing pre-pandemic levels by 3%. The quarter benefited significantly from high advertiser demand for local content, including major sporting events broadcasted on Gray's stations.

Political advertising is poised for growth, with revenue expected to increase by 55% to 72% in the second quarter compared to the second quarter of 2020. This anticipation is based on the competitive political races across numerous markets in the country.

Financially, Gray Television has been proactive in strengthening its balance sheet. Notably, the company received $110 million in pre-tax cash proceeds from the sale of Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI), using $50 million to fully pay off its Revolving Credit Facility. Additionally, Gray has upsized its revolving credit facility to $625 million due to strong demand from its banking group.

Strategic Financial Decisions

On May 6, 2024, Gray's Board of Directors authorized a new debt repurchase program, allowing the company to use up to $250 million of available liquidity to repurchase outstanding indebtedness through December 31, 2025. This strategic move is aimed at optimizing the company's capital structure and enhancing shareholder value.

Forward Guidance and Future Outlook

Looking ahead to the second quarter of 2024, Gray Television anticipates core advertising revenue to range between $379 million and $385 million. The company also expects total revenue to be between $828 million and $846 million for the same period. These projections reflect the company's confidence in its operational strategy and market conditions.

For the full year of 2024, Gray Television projects significant financial metrics including an interest expense of $440 million and total capital expenditures ranging from $115 million to $120 million. These figures are part of the company's comprehensive strategy to maintain its industry leadership and capitalize on market opportunities.

Gray Television's first quarter performance of 2024 demonstrates a solid start to the year, driven by strategic initiatives and strong market demand. With its robust portfolio and proactive financial management, Gray is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory and enhance value for its stakeholders.

Conference Call and Additional Information

Gray Television will host a conference call on May 7, 2024, to discuss detailed first quarter results and provide further insights into its operations and strategy. More information about the company and its operations can be found on its website at www.gray.tv.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Gray Television Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.