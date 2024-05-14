Hillman Solutions Corp (HLMN) Reports Mixed Q1 2024 Results, Aligns with EPS Projections

Despite Revenue Shortfall, Adjusted Earnings Meet Analyst Expectations

Summary
  • Revenue: Reported $350.3 million, a slight increase of 0.2% year-over-year, short of estimates of $354.93 million.
  • Net Loss: Recorded at $(1.5) million, an improvement from a net loss of $(9.1) million in the prior year quarter.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported $(0.01) per diluted share, with adjusted EPS at $0.10, surpassing the estimated $0.09.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Reached $52.3 million, up from $40.2 million in the prior year quarter, indicating improved operational efficiency.
  • Free Cash Flow: Was negative at $(6.1) million, a decrease from $13.4 million in the previous year, reflecting higher capital expenditures and operational challenges.
  • Liquidity: Ended the quarter with $242.3 million available, supported by $211.6 million in available borrowing under the revolving credit facility and $30.7 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio: Improved to 3.2x from 3.4x at the end of last year, indicating a stronger balance sheet.
Hillman Solutions Corp (HLMN, Financial) released its 8-K filing on May 7, 2024, disclosing its financial performance for the first quarter ended March 30, 2024. The company reported a slight increase in net sales to $350.3 million, missing the estimated revenue target of $354.93 million. However, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.10, aligning with analyst expectations of $0.09 EPS.

1787812641381707776.png

Hillman Solutions Corp, a prominent provider of hardware products and merchandising solutions, operates primarily through its Hardware and Protective Solutions segment, with additional interests in Robotics and Digital Solutions, and a geographical presence across the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Financial and Operational Highlights

The first quarter saw a marginal increase in net sales by 0.2% year-over-year, from $349.7 million to $350.3 million. The net loss improved significantly to $(1.5) million, or $(0.01) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(9.1) million, or $(0.05) per diluted share in the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA rose impressively from $40.2 million to $52.3 million.

However, the company faced challenges with its cash flow, reporting net cash provided by operating activities of $11.7 million, down from $31.5 million in the prior year quarter, and a negative free cash flow of $(6.1) million compared to a positive $13.4 million previously.

Strategic Moves and Management Commentary

Doug Cahill, Chairman, President, and CEO of Hillman, highlighted the acquisition of Koch Industries as a significant step in expanding Hillman's product portfolio and market position. He expressed confidence in the company's growth strategy, emphasizing mergers and acquisitions as a core component. Celebrating its 60th year, Hillman reiterated its full-year 2024 guidance, projecting net sales between $1.475 to $1.555 billion and adjusted EBITDA between $230 to $240 million.

Analysis of Financial Statements

The balance sheet as of March 30, 2024, shows total assets of $2.37 billion, with current assets at $587.2 million. The company's gross debt increased to $778.2 million from $760.9 million at the end of 2023, while net debt stood at $747.5 million. Stockholders' equity was reported at $1.16 billion.

The income statement reflects the company's efforts to manage costs effectively, with a decrease in cost of sales and a controlled increase in selling, general, and administrative expenses. Interest expenses also saw a reduction, which positively impacted the bottom line.

Outlook and Future Prospects

While Hillman faces challenges in free cash flow and operating activities cash flow, its strategic acquisitions and market positioning underscore its potential for recovery and growth. Investors and stakeholders will likely monitor the company's ability to leverage its acquisitions and maintain cost efficiencies.

For more detailed information and analysis, visit Hillman's Investor Relations website or access the full earnings report and supplementary data provided in the company's recent SEC filings.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Hillman Solutions Corp for further details.

