Q1 2024 Anima Holding SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2024 / NTS GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the Anima Holding first quarter 2024 results conference call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Luca Mirabelli, Head of Investor Relations of Anima holding. Please go ahead, sir.



Luca Mirabelli - Anima Holding SpA - Investor Relations Manager



Yes, a very good afternoon also, and welcome to the call also on behalf of Anima. We are here to comment a very good first quarter, which was apparently well received by the markets along with some indications about what's to come that you might have seen in our presentation. Without any further wait I'll give the floor to Alessandro Melzi, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of Anima. Please, Alessandro.



Alessandro Melzi d'Eril - Anima Holding SpA - Chief Executive Officer, General Manager, Executive Director



Thank you, Luca, and hi everybody. So let's start with our presentation as always page 3, with the