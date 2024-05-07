Knife River Holding Co Reports Mixed Q1 Results Amid Seasonal Challenges

Despite a Net Loss, Company Achieves Record Revenue and Expands Backlog

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported $329.6 million, up 7% year-over-year, exceeding the estimated $300.98 million.
  • Net Loss: Posted a net loss of $47.6 million, slightly above the estimated net loss of $48.33 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Recorded a loss of $0.84 per share, marginally better than the estimated loss of $0.86 per share.
  • Gross Profit: Increased to $6.5 million from $4.1 million in the previous year, marking a 59% rise.
  • EBITDA: Reported a loss of $20.6 million, worsening from a loss of $14.1 million year-over-year.
  • Backlog: Contracting services backlog reached $959.5 million, up significantly from the previous year, with higher expected margins.
  • Acquisitions: Acquired a small ready-mix operation in South Dakota, marking the company's 85th acquisition, as part of ongoing growth initiatives.
Article's Main Image

On May 7, 2024, Knife River Holding Co (KNF, Financial) disclosed its first-quarter financial results via an 8-K filing, revealing a complex performance landscape marked by record revenue but also an increased net loss. Knife River, a major player in the construction materials and contracting services sector, reported a revenue of $329.6 million, surpassing analyst expectations and reflecting a 7% increase from the previous year. However, the company experienced a net loss of $47.6 million, wider than the anticipated $48.33 million, and a loss per share of $0.84, slightly better than the estimated $0.86.

Company Overview

Knife River Holding Co, formerly known as Knife River Corp, operates extensively across the western, central, and southern United States. The company is known for its production and delivery of aggregates, marketing of crushed stone, sand, gravel, and other construction materials like ready-mix concrete and asphalt. It also offers vertically integrated contracting services, focusing on a variety of construction projects from roads and bridges to residential and industrial developments.

Operational Highlights and Strategic Initiatives

According to Knife River President and CEO Brian Gray, the first quarter typically sees a seasonal loss as construction activity in many northern markets does not begin until the second quarter. Despite these seasonal fluctuations, the company achieved a record revenue, driven by price increases across most product lines and a boost in contracting services revenues. Knife River's backlog also grew significantly, reaching $959.5 million, a 66% increase from the previous year, signaling robust future revenue potential.

The company has been proactive in its growth strategies, focusing on organic investments such as plant upgrades and new operations, as well as strategic acquisitions like the recent addition of a ready-mix operation in South Dakota. These initiatives are part of Knife River's 'Competitive EDGE' strategy, aimed at targeting higher-margin work and optimizing the company's asset portfolio.

Financial Performance Analysis

Knife River's financial results reflect the cyclical nature of the construction industry, compounded by increased costs from strategic growth investments and a $6.4 million expense related to its separation from MDU Resources, of which $1.5 million were one-time costs. The company's net loss margin worsened slightly to 14.5% from 13.4% in the prior year, and both EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA saw declines, indicating the financial impact of these transitional and seasonal factors.

Despite these challenges, the company's strategic maneuvers, such as the acquisition and organic growth initiatives, appear well-poised to enhance long-term value. With an active acquisition pipeline and increased infrastructure funding, Knife River is reinforcing its market position as it moves into the busier construction seasons.

Outlook and Guidance

Looking ahead, Knife River reaffirms its 2024 guidance, expecting mid-to-high single-digit price growth and flat to low-single-digit volume declines. Revenue is projected to be between $2.75 billion and $2.95 billion, with Adjusted EBITDA forecasted between $425 million and $475 million. These projections reflect the company's confidence in its strategic initiatives and market conditions.

In summary, while Knife River's first-quarter results were mixed due to expected seasonal losses and strategic investments, the company's record revenue and expanded backlog highlight underlying strengths and potential for future growth. Investors and stakeholders will likely watch closely as the company continues to navigate its strategic initiatives against the backdrop of a fluctuating market.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Knife River Holding Co for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.