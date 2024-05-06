Director Robert Arsov Sells 35,000 Shares of Rumble Inc (RUM)

On May 6, 2024, Robert Arsov, Director at Rumble Inc (RUM, Financial), sold 35,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

Rumble Inc (RUM, Financial) operates as a video platform company, providing creators with distribution, monetization, and discovery of content. The company has been a notable player in the digital media space, catering to a diverse range of content creators and audiences.

The shares were sold at a price of $6.91 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $241,850. Following this sale, the insider's total sales over the past year amount to 290,012 shares, with no recorded purchases.

The company's market cap stands at approximately $1.95 billion as of the latest trading session. This valuation comes amidst a backdrop of various financial metrics such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow that investors often review to gauge the stock's valuation, which can be further explored through the GF Value.

Over the past year, Rumble Inc has seen a total of 10 insider sells and no insider buys, indicating a trend among insiders that might be of interest to current and potential investors.

This recent transaction by the insider adds to the ongoing discussion about the stock's performance and the company's future prospects in the competitive video platform market.

