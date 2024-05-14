What's Driving International Paper Co's Surprising 13% Stock Rally?

International Paper Co (IP, Financial), a stalwart in the packaging and containers industry, has recently seen a notable uptick in its stock performance. Over the past week, the company's shares have gained 4.53%, and looking at the quarterly performance, there has been an impressive increase of 12.87%. Currently, the market capitalization stands at $13.53 billion. According to GuruFocus's valuation metrics, the stock is fairly valued at a price of $38.97, closely aligned with the GF Value of $36.22. This marks a significant shift from three months ago when it was considered significantly undervalued.

Overview of International Paper Co

International Paper manufactures a diverse range of packaging products and cellulose fibers, commanding about one-third of the North American corrugated packaging market. While the company has a strong presence in North America, it also operates in international markets like Brazil, India, and China, although more than three-fourths of its sales are derived from North America. This geographical diversification supports its robust market presence across various end markets, including industrial, consumer products, and manufacturing sectors. 1787847637433741312.png

Assessing Profitability

International Paper's financial health is reflected in its Profitability Rank of 7/10, indicating strong profitability relative to its industry peers. The company's Operating Margin stands at 3.21%, which is better than 30.47% of 384 companies in the industry. Other profitability metrics such as Return on Equity (ROE) at 2.03%, Return on Assets (ROA) at 0.73%, and Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) at 2.54% also showcase its efficiency in generating profits from its investments. Notably, the company has maintained profitability consistently over the past decade. 1787847680039481344.png

Growth Trajectory

International Paper's Growth Rank is currently at 4/10, reflecting moderate growth prospects. The company has achieved a 3-year revenue growth rate of 6.90%, which is commendable compared to industry standards. However, the long-term growth estimates suggest a more conservative outlook, with expected revenue growth of 1.77% and an EPS growth of 12.48% over the next 3 to 5 years. These figures indicate a cautious but steady growth trajectory for the company moving forward. 1787847700872589312.png

Investment and Ownership

Notable shareholders include T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio), holding 1.5% of shares, HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 0.6%, and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) at 0.05%. These significant investments reflect confidence in the company's market position and future prospects.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its closest competitors, International Paper holds a competitive edge. WestRock Co (WRK, Financial) has a market cap slightly lower at $13.32 billion, Amcor PLC (AMCR, Financial) is slightly higher at $14.66 billion, and Crown Holdings Inc (CCK, Financial) trails at $10.16 billion. This positioning allows International Paper to leverage its scale and operational efficiency effectively within the competitive packaging and containers industry.

Conclusion

In conclusion, International Paper Co's recent stock performance is backed by a combination of strong profitability, consistent market presence, and moderate growth prospects. The company's strategic positioning and operational efficiencies provide a stable foundation for future growth, making it a noteworthy contender in the global packaging industry. As the market dynamics evolve, International Paper is well-equipped to maintain its leadership status and deliver value to its shareholders.

