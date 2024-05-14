Meta Platforms Inc (META)'s Winning Formula: Financial Metrics and Competitive Strengths

Exploring the Robust Financial Health and Growth Prospects of Meta Platforms Inc

Author's Avatar

Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts alike, thanks to its solid financial footing. Despite a slight daily loss of 0.46% and a three-month decline of -1.28%, the company's stock price stands at $463.52, reflecting its substantial market presence. A detailed evaluation using the GF Score indicates that Meta Platforms Inc is poised for significant growth, making it a compelling choice for investors.

1787860097138061312.png

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary ranking system from GuruFocus, designed to predict stock performance by evaluating five key aspects: financial strength, profitability, growth, GF Value, and momentum. Scores range from 0 to 100, with higher scores indicating better potential returns. By backtesting from 2006 to 2021, stocks with higher GF Scores have generally outperformed the market. For Meta Platforms Inc, the GF Score is an impressive 93 out of 100, suggesting a strong potential for market outperformance.

Understanding Meta Platforms Inc's Business

Meta Platforms Inc, with a market cap of $1.18 trillion and annual sales of $142.71 billion, operates the world's largest online social network, which includes Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. These platforms collectively boast nearly 4 billion monthly active users. The company primarily earns through advertising, with over 90% of its revenue derived from this stream. Notably, more than 45% of its advertising revenue comes from the US and Canada, with over 20% sourced from Europe.

1787860132768673792.png

Financial Strength Breakdown

Meta Platforms Inc's financial robustness is highlighted by its Interest Coverage ratio of 102.98, significantly surpassing the benchmark of 5 set by investment guru Benjamin Graham. Additionally, its Altman Z-Score of 11.57 indicates a strong buffer against financial distress, and a Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.26 further confirms its prudent debt management.

Profitability and Growth Metrics

Meta Platforms Inc excels in profitability, with an Operating Margin that has seen a significant increase over the past five years. Its Piotroski F-Score and Predictability Rank further affirm its operational efficiency and consistent performance. Growth-wise, Meta Platforms Inc has outperformed 70.99% of its peers in the Interactive Media industry with a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 19.9%.

1787860159658356736.png

Conclusion

Considering Meta Platforms Inc's strong financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores using the GF Score Screen.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.