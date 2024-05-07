Sempra (SRE) Q1 2024 Earnings: Aligns with Analyst EPS Projections Amidst Strategic Expansion

Key Financials and Strategic Developments in Focus

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Summary
  • Adjusted EPS: $1.34, meeting the estimated earnings per share of $1.34.
  • GAAP Net Income: $801 million, below the estimated net income of $840.47 million.
  • Total Revenue: $3.64 billion, significantly below the estimated revenue of $3.76 billion.
  • Year-over-Year GAAP EPS: Decreased from $1.53 in Q1 2023 to $1.26 in Q1 2024.
  • 2024 Full-Year EPS Guidance: Updated GAAP EPS guidance range to $4.52 to $4.82, affirming adjusted EPS guidance of $4.60 to $4.90.
  • Capital Investments: Oncor filed a $3 billion system resiliency plan, pending approval, to enhance grid modernization and resiliency in Texas.
  • Renewable Energy Projects: Commenced construction on the Cimarrón wind project, with total capital expenditures estimated at $550 million.
Article's Main Image

On May 7, 2024, Sempra (SRE, Financial) disclosed its first-quarter earnings for the year, revealing figures that closely align with analyst expectations on an adjusted earnings per share (EPS) basis. The detailed earnings report, available in their recent 8-K filing, showed adjusted EPS at $1.34, precisely meeting the forecasted estimates. However, the reported revenue of $3.64 billion fell short of the anticipated $5.58 billion, highlighting a significant variance in expected and actual sales performance.

Company Overview

Sempra Energy, a prominent energy infrastructure company in North America, serves one of the largest utility customer bases in the United States. It operates through major subsidiaries including SoCalGas and San Diego Gas & Electric in Southern California, and owns an 80% stake in Oncor, a major transmission and distribution business in Texas. Sempra Infrastructure, another key entity under its umbrella, manages liquefied natural gas facilities and infrastructure projects across North America and Mexico.

Performance Highlights and Challenges

The first quarter of 2024 saw Sempra earn $801 million in GAAP earnings, a decline from $969 million in the same quarter the previous year. This decrease reflects various challenges including equity losses from rate base disallowances and impacts from foreign currency fluctuations and inflation in Mexico. Despite these hurdles, the company has made significant strides in its strategic initiatives, such as filing a $3 billion System Resiliency Plan at Oncor and reaching a final investment decision on the Cimarrón Wind Farm at Sempra Infrastructure.

Strategic Investments and Future Outlook

Sempra's commitment to infrastructure and innovation is evident in its ongoing projects and investments. The company is actively engaged in the development of renewable energy sources and the modernization of energy grids to support economic growth in its service areas. Notably, the System Resiliency Plan by Oncor, aimed at enhancing grid modernization and cyber threat prevention, signifies a proactive approach to future energy demands and regulatory changes.

Furthermore, Sempra updated its full-year 2024 EPS guidance to a range of $4.52 to $4.82, reflecting the actual results from the first quarter. This adjustment indicates a cautious yet optimistic outlook towards achieving set financial targets amidst evolving market conditions.

Financial Statements Insight

Analysis of Sempra's income statement reveals a mixed financial performance with total revenues seeing a significant drop from the previous year's $6.56 billion to $3.64 billion. This decline was primarily due to lower natural gas sales which decreased from $4.41 billion to $2.11 billion. The balance sheet remains robust with total assets increasing from $87.18 billion at the end of 2023 to $89.60 billion as of March 31, 2024, showcasing sustained growth in asset base.

Investor and Analyst Perspectives

While Sempra's alignment with EPS estimates provides some reassurance to investors, the revenue shortfall might raise concerns about growth prospects in volatile market conditions. The strategic expansions and investments, particularly in renewable energy and infrastructure resilience, are expected to bolster long-term value creation, aligning with industry trends towards sustainability and energy efficiency.

In conclusion, Sempra's Q1 2024 results reflect a balanced view of meeting EPS expectations but falling short on revenue forecasts. The ongoing strategic initiatives and updated guidance suggest a forward-looking approach to navigating regulatory environments and market dynamics, which will be crucial for long-term success.

For a more detailed analysis and continuous updates on Sempra's financial performance and strategic direction, stay tuned to GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Sempra for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.