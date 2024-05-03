On May 3, 2024, David Hyman, Chief Legal Officer of Netflix Inc (NFLX, Financial), sold 268 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

Netflix Inc (NFLX, Financial), a leading streaming entertainment service, offers a wide variety of award-winning TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 67,985 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where Netflix Inc has seen a total of 48 insider sells and no insider buys.

Shares of Netflix Inc were trading at $593.62 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $260.26 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 41.92, which is above the industry median of 19.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Netflix Inc is estimated at $476.72 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.25.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider sentiment at one of the leading companies in the streaming entertainment industry.

