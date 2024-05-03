On May 3, 2024, Anne Sweeney, Director at Netflix Inc (NFLX, Financial), sold 3,029 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

Netflix Inc (NFLX, Financial), a leading streaming entertainment service, offers a wide variety of award-winning TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 6,039 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed at Netflix Inc, where there have been 48 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Netflix Inc were trading at $580 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $260.26 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 41.92, which is above the industry median of 19.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Netflix Inc is estimated at $476.72 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.22.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider selling event may be of interest to investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's current valuation levels.

