On May 3, 2024, Greg Carmichael, Director at Encompass Health Corp (EHC, Financial), purchased 2,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction increased the insider's total holdings in the company to 2,000 shares.

Encompass Health Corp (EHC, Financial) specializes in integrated healthcare services, including both facility-based and home-based patient care. The company aims to provide high-quality, cost-effective care across its network.

The shares were bought at a price of $83.73 per share, valuing the transaction at approximately $167,460. Following this purchase, the market cap of Encompass Health Corp stands at $8.66 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Encompass Health Corp is currently 23.25, which is below the industry median of 24.68. This ratio is also higher than the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Encompass Health Corp is estimated at $69.69 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.2.

The insider transaction history for Encompass Health Corp shows a trend of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 1 insider buy and 5 insider sells.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This recent acquisition by the insider may indicate a positive outlook on the company's future performance, despite the current valuation suggesting a modest overvaluation relative to the GF Value.

