On May 3, 2024, DE LEON RUDY F, Director at General Dynamics Corp (GD, Financial), sold 2,570 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

General Dynamics Corp (GD, Financial) is a global aerospace and defense company. The firm offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems, and munitions. General Dynamics also provides information technology services and C4ISR solutions.

Following this transaction, the insider transaction history for General Dynamics Corp shows a total of 10 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the past year. This recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed within the company.

Shares of General Dynamics Corp were priced at $288 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $80.48 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 23.93, which is below the industry median of 34.73.

The GF Value of General Dynamics Corp is $254.64, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.13. This suggests that the stock is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, along with future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at General Dynamics Corp.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.