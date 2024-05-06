On May 6, 2024, Penry Price, Director at Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD, Financial), sold 7,752 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 15,504 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

Church & Dwight Co Inc, known for its household products, operates in a sector where it manufactures and markets a variety of personal care, household, and specialty products. The company's brands include Arm & Hammer, Trojan, and OxiClean among others.

The shares were sold at a price of $105.47, valuing the transaction at approximately $817,994.24. This sale occurred when the stock was trading near its GF Value of $101.98, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued.

Church & Dwight Co Inc has a market cap of approximately $26.06 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 33.83, which is above both the industry median and its historical median.

The insider transaction history for Church & Dwight Co Inc shows a trend of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 25 insider sells and no insider buys.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples like price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at current price levels.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.