Q1 2024 BB Seguridade Participacoes SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
Felipe Peres - BB Seguridade ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.-Head of IR
Good morning, and thank you for attending our virtual meeting to present the results of the first quarter of 2024. This meeting is being recorded, and there is simultaneous interpretation into English. (Operator Instructions) During the meeting, the Portuguese version of presentation will be shown. The English version of presentation is available at our Investor Relations website, www.bbseguridaderi.com.br/en.
Today, we have Andre Haui, CEO; and Rafael Sperendio, CFO and IRO. I would like to give the floor to Mr. Haui, who will begin the presentation.
Andre Gustavo Borba Assumpcao Haui - BB Seguridade ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.-CEO - Member of the Executive Board & Director
Thank you, Felipe. First, good morning, everyone. Thank you for attending our virtual meeting to present the earnings of the first quarter of 2024 at Bebe Seguridade and
