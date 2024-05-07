Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) Q1 2024 Earnings: Adjusted EPS Aligns with Analyst Projections

Robust Operational Performance Drives Strong Cash Flow Despite Market Challenges

Summary
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported at $0.75 per diluted share, surpassing the estimated $0.60.
  • Adjusted EPS: Achieved $0.63 per diluted share, slightly exceeding the estimated $0.60.
  • Net Income: Recorded at $718 million, significantly above the estimated $605.97 million.
  • Operational Cash Flow: Generated $2.0 billion in operating cash flow and $2.4 billion before working capital changes.
  • Free Cash Flow: Achieved $720 million in quarterly free cash flow before working capital, reflecting strong capital management.
  • Production Volumes: Reported total production of 1,172 Mboed, aligning with mid-point guidance despite challenges in the Gulf of Mexico.
  • OxyChem Performance: Pre-tax income of $260 million exceeded guidance, benefiting from improved demand and lower costs.
On May 7, 2024, Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing the financial results for the first quarter of 2024. The company reported a net income attributable to common stockholders of $718 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, with adjusted earnings of $604 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, closely aligning with analyst estimates of $0.60 EPS.

Company Overview

Occidental Petroleum is an independent exploration and production company primarily operating in the United States, Latin America, and the Middle East. As of the end of 2023, Occidental reported nearly 4 billion barrels of oil equivalent in net proved reserves, with a daily production average of 1,234 thousand barrels of oil equivalent, balanced between oil and natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Financial and Operational Highlights

The first quarter saw Occidental generating a robust operating cash flow of $2.0 billion and cash flow from operations before working capital adjustments of $2.4 billion. Despite facing challenges such as lower crude oil prices and domestic volumes, the company's strategic operations led to a quarterly free cash flow before working capital of $720 million. Capital expenditures for the quarter stood at $1.8 billion, reflecting the company's ongoing investment in strategic growth areas.

Occidental's oil and gas segment reported a pre-tax income of $1.2 billion for the quarter, a decrease from $1.6 billion in the previous quarter, primarily due to the fluctuating oil market. However, the company successfully managed operational costs, which helped mitigate some of the financial impacts. The average realized crude oil prices were reported at $76.04 per barrel, with a notable production level of 1,172 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, aligning with mid-point guidance despite significant operational hurdles like the extended third-party outage in the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

OxyChem and Midstream Performance

OxyChem, the chemical subsidiary of Occidental, surpassed performance expectations with a pre-tax income of $260 million, benefiting from improved demand for key products and lower ethylene costs. Meanwhile, the midstream and marketing segments faced challenges, reflecting a loss of $33 million pre-tax, but still performed better than expected by approximately $100 million, thanks to favorable crude margins and timing impacts on crude sales.

Strategic Outlook and Analyst Insights

President and CEO Vicki Hollub commented on the results, emphasizing the company's operational excellence and strategic positioning for future cash flow growth. The financial strategies and operational adjustments in response to market conditions reflect Occidental's resilience and proactive management, aligning with long-term growth objectives.

Analysts view Occidental's ability to maintain its earnings per share close to estimates as a positive sign, particularly given the volatile oil price environment. The company's strong cash flow generation and strategic capital deployment are critical as it navigates through ongoing market uncertainties and positions itself for sustainable growth.

Conclusion

Occidental Petroleum Corp's first-quarter results demonstrate a solid operational and financial performance amidst challenging market conditions. With a strategic focus on operational efficiency and cost management, Occidental continues to strengthen its market position and uphold its commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.

For detailed financial figures and further information, readers are encouraged to view the full earnings report by visiting the provided 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Occidental Petroleum Corp for further details.

